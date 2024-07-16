MACH Networks Bolsters Channel Commitment with Strategic Sales Leadership Appointments

MACH Networks, a leading provider of fully managed 5G WWAN solutions, today announced the expansion of its sales leadership team with the appointment of two new Channel Sales Directors. Paula Anderson will lead the Carrier and Service Provider Channel, and Sean Corrigan will lead the Agent and MSP Channel. These strategic appointments underscore MACH Networks' dedication to the channel and its commitment to delivering best-in-class wireless WAN connectivity solutions. Both Anderson and Corrigan have a wealth of experience and proven track records of success in driving growth and fostering strong partner relationships. "We are pleased to formally announce the addition of Paula and Sean to our team," said Rich Lockard, Vice President of Sales at MACH Networks. "Their knowledge and experience are pivotal factors in fortifying our channel partnerships and promoting the unique benefits of MACH's Fully Managed Wireless WAN OEP (Operational Excellence Platform) within these key segments." Anderson has over a decade of experience in the telecommunications industry and carrier channel. Her customer-centric approach has been pivotal in her previous roles at Accelecom, Alaska Communications Systems, and BellSouth Corporation. Corrigan brings extensive experience in the managed services and agent channel. In his previous roles, he championed partner management at Liongard and Sangoma/Star2Star. About MACH Networks MACH Networks is the nation's leading provider of fully managed 5G Wireless WAN solutions for Service Providers, Telecom Agents, and Value-Added Resellers. More than 100 of the nation's largest Service Providers rely on MACH to fulfill, deploy, and support fully managed WWAN solutions for businesses with locations across the country. Founded in 2008, MACH Networks is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about MACH Networks and its services, please visit MACH Networks.com Contact: MACH Networks Public Relations Email: [email protected] Phone: (949) 743-4352

