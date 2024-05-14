MACH Networks Names Industry Veteran Richard Lockard to Lead the Expansion of 5G Wireless WAN Service Provider Partnerships

"We are making big investments in our Managed Wireless WAN business and are thrilled to have Richard lead our sales efforts to solidify relationships with industry partners and continue building connectivity solutions that resonate with end customers," said Donald Ochoa, CEO of MACH Networks. Post this

"We are making big investments in our Managed Wireless WAN business and are thrilled to have Richard lead our sales efforts to solidify relationships with industry partners and continue building connectivity solutions that resonate with end customers. He's well respected in the industry and comes highly recommended by some of the industry's most prominent companies and MACH partners," said Donald Ochoa, CEO of MACH Networks. "His extensive expertise in the field and consistent record of fostering business success positions him as the perfect leader for our Sales and Sales Engineering groups. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

According to Rich, "I am excited to join MACH Networks with its loyal customer base, dedicated employees, and a reputation of operational excellence. I look forward to serving our customers and accelerating MACH Network's growth.

About MACH Networks:

MACH Networks is the nation's leading provider of fully managed 5G WWAN solutions for Service Providers and Value-Added Resellers. More than 100 of the nation's largest Service Providers rely on MACH to fulfill, deploy, and support fully managed WWAN solutions for businesses with locations across the country. MACH was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information about MACH Networks and its solutions, please visit MACHNetworks.com

