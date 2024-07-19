Machen McChesney celebrates 70 years of excellence in Service

"It is with immense pride that we celebrate this significant milestone," remarked Mike Machen, the firm's managing partner. "The growth and success of Machen McChesney are the fruits of developing long-term mutually beneficial partnerships with our clients and community. Post this

"It is with immense pride that we celebrate this significant milestone," remarked Mike Machen, the firm's managing partner. "The growth and success of Machen McChesney are the fruits of developing long-term mutually beneficial partnerships with our clients and community. We appreciate the foundation laid for us and aim to continue the legacy of giving back and investing in our communities. We look forward to the journey ahead, shaping the next 70 years with purpose and distinction."

Historical Timeline

The roots of our journey trace back to Don McChesney, whose passion for client service led him to co-establish the practice in 1954, nestled at Toomer's Corner, under the banner of Gritz, Hill & McChesney. Over time, Don's steadfast dedication saw him assume the role of the firm's inaugural Managing Partner, while his colleagues returned to their first love of teaching.

In the ensuing years, the firm underwent significant evolution. Don Machen, an Auburn University alumnus, joined the firm in 1963 prompting the firm's transition to McChesney & Machen in 1965. Serving as the firm's second Managing Partner from 1983 until his retirement in 2002, Don's leadership laid a solid foundation for future growth.

Anne May, an alumna of both Auburn and Florida State, further propelled the firm's trajectory. She joined the firm in 1974 and led as Managing Partner from 2002 to 2009.

In 1984, Don Chastain's arrival heralded another milestone, as the firm evolved into Machen, McChesney & Chastain, embodying a collaborative spirit that drove expansion and innovation throughout the 1990s.

Marty Williams, a graduate of Auburn University, joined the firm in 1990 and took on the role of Managing Partner in 2009. Under his leadership, the firm enjoyed dynamic growth and merged in the Montgomery-based CPA firm, Wolf & Taunton.

In 2015, the firm rebranded itself as Machen McChesney, reflecting our unified identity and vision of Returning Value.

In 2023, Machen McChesney underwent another transition in leadership, as Mike Machen became the firm's fifth Managing Partner.

Additionally, the firm's partners Melissa Motley, Aaron Waller, Jessica Pagan, Lesley Price, Nick Wheeler, Louis Hawkins, Bobby Taunton, and Murry Guy along with a host of talented professionals have played instrumental roles in shaping our firm's trajectory, expanding service offerings, and reinforcing our commitment to excellence.

About Machen McChesney:

Machen McChesney, a CPA and business advisory firm, has a 70-year history of Returning Value to its individual and business clients, friends, and community. The firm has offices in Auburn and Montgomery, Alabama, with 57 professionals and staff members. The firm offers comprehensive services, which include client accounting and outsourcing, audit and assurance, business advisory, business valuation, estate and trust tax, family office and elder care, individual and business tax, industry specialization, international tax, and wealth management.

Machen McChesney is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting, and service firms. For more information about Machen McChesney, its people, services, experience, and alliances, visit machen.cpa.

Media Contact

Patty Hickman, Machen McChesney, 1 334-887-7022, [email protected], https://machen.cpa/

SOURCE Machen McChesney