Machias Savings Bank is now offering a limited-time HELOC special that gives homeowners access to the best home equity lines of credit in New England. It features a competitive introductory rate and the personalized service of a locally rooted Maine community bank.

MACHIAS, Maine, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For homeowners weighing their options for the best home equity lines of credit in New England, Machias Savings Bank is now offering a limited-time home equity line of credit (HELOC) special built around a 5.99% annual percentage rate for the first 12 months on qualifying home equity lines. The promotion gives qualifying homeowners an accessible path to leverage the equity they have built in their properties.

Why Is Machias Savings Bank a Leading Option for a HELOC in New England?

Homeowners exploring a HELOC in New England often find it difficult to compare rates across regional lenders and fully understand the fees and qualification standards that apply. Machias Savings Bank addresses those concerns directly, as lending decisions are made at the local level by bankers who understand the regional market and the clients they serve.

The current HELOC special is structured around the attributes homeowners care about most.

Qualifying borrowers receive a 5.99% annual percentage rate during the first 12 months of the credit line.

Lines begin at a $25,000 minimum, which provides homeowners with structured access to their equity.

A defined draw period provides ongoing access to funds as project and renovation needs arise.

Multiple repayment structures are available, allowing borrowers to align payments with their financial goals.

Qualifying borrowers may receive up to $750 in closing cost savings through the HELOC special.

Standard qualification requirements apply, centered on demonstrated home equity and creditworthiness.

Homeowners ready to explore the HELOC special can connect with the Machias branch team to discuss specific eligibility and current terms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover answers to common questions about home equity lines of credit and HELOC options in the region.

What are the best home equity lines of credit in New England?

The best home equity lines of credit are offered by lenders who understand their local markets and provide terms that genuinely serve regional homeowners. Machias Savings Bank's current HELOC special positions the bank as a strong option for qualified homeowners.

How is a HELOC different from a home equity loan?

A HELOC functions as a revolving credit line, allowing borrowers to draw and repay funds as needed up to an approved limit during the draw period. A home equity loan, by contrast, provides a lump sum with fixed payments over the life of the loan.

Can borrowers refinance an existing HELOC?

Homeowners with home equity lines of credit in Maine may have the option to refinance their existing line. Refinancing can allow borrowers to adjust their rate or access improved terms based on current home equity and creditworthiness.

About Machias Savings Bank

Machias Savings Bank is a Maine-based community financial institution. Named one of the Best Banks to Work for in the Nation by American Banker Magazine and a Best Place to Work in Maine, the bank combines local decision-making with a relationship-centered approach to banking.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Machias Savings Bank, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.machiassavings.bank/

SOURCE Machias Savings Bank