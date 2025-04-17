Machine Solutions Inc. to Host Spring Product Showcase April 29-30 in Brooklyn Park, MN

"Our Brooklyn Park Applications Lab is designed to be a hands-on testing ground for catheter manufacturers. It's where you come to solve problems, test new ideas, and push your production further—with experts by your side every step of the way." Brian Strini, CEO, Machine Solutions Post this

Featured equipment includes:

RadiantPro VL Vertical Laminator – delivers lane-to-lane heat consistency without compressed air.

Steeger K80-16 Vertical Braider with Taymer Visual Inspection System – for in-line QA of braided medical tubing.

Alpine Laser MediPRO Laser Tube Cutter – high-precision, burr-free laser cutting for polymer tubing.

BW-TEC 2744 Auto Balloon Former – compact, automated balloon manufacturing.

BW-TEC 2711 Autonecker – automatic necking system for balloon catheter production.

Steeger Modular 16-Head Horizontal Braider – precision control for high-speed production.

Beahm 410-A Horizontal Laminator – advanced, programmable heat zone lamination.

Vante & Beahm Catheter Tipping & Bonding Hotboxes – reliable performance across bonding applications.

Steeger Bobbin Winder Machine and Coiling Heads – for efficient pre- and post-processing.

Vela Technologies MiniCure3D UV Curing Machine – compact UV curing with 3D chamber control.

"This isn't just a product demo—it's an invitation to innovate," said Brian Strini, CEO of Machine Solutions. "Our Brooklyn Park Applications Lab is designed to be a hands-on testing ground for catheter manufacturers. It's where you come to solve problems, test new ideas, and push your production further—with experts by your side every step of the way."

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with Machine Solutions technicians, evaluate machines side-by-side, and reserve on-site lab time for future testing their own materials and components. The first 30 RSVPs will also receive a limited-edition Machine Solutions toolbox.

The Spring Product Showcase runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30. Light food and beverages will be available throughout the day.

Press and medical device manufacturing professionals can RSVP their attendance online here.

ABOUT MACHINE SOLUTIONS INC.

Machine Solutions Inc. is the premier provider of advanced equipment and services to the medical device industry. The unified brands of MSI, Steeger USA, Vante, PlasticWeld Systems, Crescent Design, Beahm Designs, BW-TEC, Intec Automation, SEBRA and Alpine Laser provide a breadth of products to support customer needs and growth. Machine Solutions provides superior customer experiences by focusing on delivering quality and value, and by dedicating resources to its aftermarket team for technical service and process support. Machine Solutions has been instrumental in automating manual processes in catheter and stent manufacturing operations and the broader medical device industry. Machine Solutions is privately owned by BW Forsyth Partners. For more, machinesolutions.com.

Media Contact

Adam Wade, Machine Solutions, 1 4157819446, [email protected], https://machinesolutions.com

SOURCE Machine Solutions