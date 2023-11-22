Machinery Scope Unveils Innovative Extended Warranty Solutions

Machinery Scope, LLC, a respected provider of comprehensive agricultural extended warranty solutions, appraisals, and inspections, announces its latest extended warranty solutions in collaboration with risk management specialists Garde Solutions. The development of these products included equipment owners, dealers, and warranty experts.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Machinery Scope, LLC, a respected provider of comprehensive agricultural extended warranty solutions, appraisals, and inspections, announces its latest extended warranty solutions in collaboration with risk management specialists Garde Solutions. The development of these products included equipment owners, dealers, and warranty experts.

Guided by the principles of offering maximum value, peace of mind, and efficient business processes, Machinery Scope is enhancing its offerings with extended warranty solutions aimed at benefiting equipment owners, dealers, industry professionals, and auction companies. With over three decades of experience in warranty services, our team of collaborators designed solutions that address intricate regulatory and risk transfer needs pertaining to the extraordinary expense of a major mechanical failure.

"The Machinery Scope team has put in tremendous effort to bring our innovative solutions to the market," said Machinery Scope founder Jacob Bryce. "Our collaboration with Garde Solutions and others will strengthen our portfolio of solutions and facilitate the development of future dealer and industry solutions. We remain steadfastly committed to providing the highest level of customer service in all the products that we offer."

Garde Solutions CEO and president Jimmy Bynum said, "I have been impressed by Machinery Scope's knowledge, integrity, and approach to doing business. We are proud to partner with them to deliver a product that we believe will be immensely valuable in the marketplace."

About Machinery Scope

Machinery Scope has been dedicated to enhancing solutions available to large equipment dealerships and owners since 2013. Their deep roots in farming and equipment dealers enables them to effectively manage the risk and financial challenges associated with significant mechanical failures. A family-owned business, Machinery Scope is committed to providing a personalized and professional level of customer service from requesting a quote to processing a claim. For more information, visit machineryscope.com.

About Garde Solutions

Garde Solutions partners with manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on a risk management strategy that optimizes extended protection plans. Founded in 2014 Jimmy Bynum, Garde offers solutions that are based on data, from product lifecycle analysis to risk management alternatives. For more information, visit gardesolutions.com.

