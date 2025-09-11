Macnica Americas Adds Connect Tech Inc. to Supplier Portfolio to Accelerate Edge AI Innovation

"Our engineering support and supply chain leadership and Connect Tech Inc.'s NVIDIA Jetson AI-optimized embedded platform will enable customers to design, validate and deploy edge AI and embedded solutions faster with less risk and greater scalability." Macnica Vice President Trevor Bingham. Post this

The new partnership enhances Macnica's ability to deliver integrated AI and high-performance computing platforms across industrial, robotics, ProAV, and edge AI markets. With Macnica's engineering expertise and fulfillment capabilities, customers have greater access to pre-validated system-level AI and edge computing solutions.

"The teaming of Macnica and Connect Tech Inc. will accelerate the delivery of new and innovative AI solutions on the market," said Macnica Americas Vice President Trevor Bingham. "Our engineering support and supply chain leadership and Connect Tech Inc.'s NVIDIA Jetson AI-optimized embedded platform integration will enable customers to design, validate and deploy edge AI and embedded solutions faster with less risk and greater scalability."

Key customer benefits of the Macnica and Connect Tech Inc. partnership include:

Robust NVIDIA Integration – Connect Tech Inc. specializes in carrier boards, edge AI systems, and rugged deployable small-form factor rugged embedded platforms optimized for NVIDIA Jetson, enabling faster AI deployment.

Broad Portfolio of Modules and Systems – Carrier boards, embedded systems and edge servers that align with customer needs in robotics, automation, transportation and vision.

Customization Expertise – Comprehensive hardware solutions delivering tailored platforms enabling OEMs to accelerate and scale AI deployments.

Time-to-Market Acceleration – Macnica engineering services plus Connect Tech Inc.'s NVIDIA-based hardware provide ready-to-deploy platforms, shortening development cycles.

Global Supply Chain and Fulfillment – Macnica's distribution and logistics backbone ensures availability and dependable delivery worldwide.

"Partnering with Macnica Americas allows us to expand the reach of our NVIDIA Jetson-based platforms and deliver edge AI solutions to a broader range of industries," said Connect Tech Inc. Chief Revenue Officer Jonathan Malaney. "Together, we're enabling customers to accelerate innovation at the edge with scalable, high-performance computing systems tailored to real-world applications."

About Macnica Americas

Macnica Americas is a leader in engineering and fulfillment services, specializing in imaging solutions, semiconductor distribution, and advanced supply chain management. With a commitment to global reach and local expertise, Macnica enables businesses to streamline development cycles and achieve faster, more efficient paths to market.

About Connect Tech Inc.

Connect Tech Inc. is a hardware design company specializing in rugged, small-form factor solutions for the industrial and embedded PC market. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, the highest level of partnership, Connect Tech delivers innovative platforms for industries like aerospace, defense, agriculture, construction, mining, robotics, logistics, industrial automation, smart cities, retail, and healthcare. With 40 years of expertise, Connect Tech empowers customers with full service, integrated cutting-edge AI and embedded computing solutions. Learn more at connecttech.com.

