Macnica, icetana AI Unveil Self-Learning AI Video Surveillance System for Malls and Retail Shopping Centers

In most traditional mall security systems, cameras are reactive tools. There are dozens or even hundreds of them. Actively monitoring this many feeds would require staffing costs well beyond most security budgets. As a result, cameras may deter crime and help investigate it after the fact. However, they rarely prevent crime as it happens.

icetana AI is changing this by transforming cameras from passive recorders into proactive sentries. The system monitors every camera 24/7, learning what "normal" activity looks like and instantly flagging anything unusual, such as loitering, aggressive movements, medical emergencies, falls and other dangerous activity.

It also detects suspicious behavior such as someone concealing their face, people at unusual locations and times, or moving at abnormal speeds. icetana AI can also locate a person of interest, and track them as they move throughout the property, and all without the use of biometrics.

The system is self-configuring, automatically adapting to each camera's unique environment, as well as overall traffic patterns of people and vehicles inside and outside the facility. Self-learning is ongoing, with system accuracy continuously improving the longer it runs.

"Retail crime has become an undeniable crisis, especially as it has become increasingly well organized. Mall owners have the responsibility to protect their customers and retailers," said icetana AI CEO Kevin Brown. "It's no longer enough to review video footage after the fact. They need intelligent systems that identify precursors to crime and detect threats as they unfold so they can stop them in their tracks."

"We're in the middle of a fundamental transformation in security and building management," said Macnica Americas President Sebastien Dignard. "With AI, cameras now have 10x the power they once did — shifting from reactive recorders to proactive systems that prevent incidents and cut labor costs. They're also delivering smart-building insights retailers can use beyond security, from traffic patterns to occupancy tracking."

In March, Macnica announced it would expand its distribution of icetana AI's enterprise self-learning video surveillance system to the United States and Canada.

To see a demonstration of the icetana AI video surveillance system for malls at GSX, visit the icetana/Macnica booth 3404.

About Macnica Americas

Macnica Americas is a leader in engineering and fulfillment services, specializing in imaging solutions, semiconductor distribution and advanced supply chain management. With a commitment to global reach and local expertise, Macnica enables businesses to streamline development cycles and achieve faster, more efficient paths to market.

About icetana AI

icetana AI Limited (ASX: ICE) is a global SaaS software company providing video analytics technology designed to identify abnormal events and unexpected behavior in real time for large-scale surveillance networks. The company's software integrates with existing video management systems and IP cameras.

Using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques, icetana AI software learns and filters out routine motion, showing only unusual behavior. This allows operators to automatically prioritize responses to both precursor activities and current incidents.

icetana AI technology is implemented across a broad range of private, public and government industries at more than 70 sites on five continents. For more than 13 years, icetana AI has helped customers harness data streams from their existing security networks to improve situational awareness and gain deeper operational insights.

Media Contact

Bill Robbins, Macnica Americas, 1 512-547-0921 512-547-0921, [email protected], https://www.macnica.com/americas

Rachel Martin, icetana AI, [email protected], https://www.icetana.ai

SOURCE Macnica Americas