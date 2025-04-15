Macnica MEP100 SmartNIC Named NAB 2025 Product of the Year

"For Macnica, it's not just about delivering solutions and options - it's about daring greatly and redefining what's possible in IP-based media." - Macnica Americas President Sebastien Dignard Post this

The NAB Show announced the winners of its 2025 Product of the Year Awards during a ceremony last week at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The awards recognize and celebrate the most significant and promising new products exhibited at the show. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories.

Designed to meet the growing demand for IP solutions in the broadcast and ProAV industries, the MEP100 from Macnica was built for broadcasters with ST 2110 networks in their facilities. The MEP100 is interoperable with hardware and software products, offering developers a diverse, creative platform for the broadcast and ProAV industries.

Macnica announced at the NAB show that it expanded its MEP100 SmartNIC solution to include 100 Gbps support for SMPTE ST 2110 uncompressed audio and video on macOS.

Macnica's MEP100 harnesses the power of Altera's Agilex® 7 FPGA to deliver the speed and flexibility required in demanding broadcast and ProAV environments. By leveraging the FPGA's advanced architecture, the MEP100 SmartNIC efficiently handles high-bandwidth applications, especially those requiring real-time video and audio processing, while preserving low latency and enabling seamless scalability for future workflow demands.

"We're honored that NAB has recognized MEP100 as its 2025 Product of the Year in hardware infrastructure," said Macnica Americas President Sebastien Dignard. "For Macnica, it's not just about delivering solutions and options - it's about daring greatly and redefining what's possible in IP-based media. Powered by the Altera Agilex® 7 FPGA, our MEP100 SmartNIC embodies the grit and resilience of our Macnica Americas and ATD teams, enabling broadcasters and ProAV professionals to push uncompressed audio and video at 100 Gb speeds with confidence. This award is a testament to our relentless commitment to building an ecosystem that will shape the future of IP-based media transport."

Macnica Americas is a leader in engineering and fulfillment services, specializing in imaging solutions, semiconductor distribution, and advanced supply chain management. With a commitment to global reach and local expertise, Macnica enables businesses to streamline development cycles and achieve faster, more efficient paths to market.

Bill Robbins, NJ2 Communications, 1 5125470921, [email protected], www.macnica.com/americas/mai/en/

