Macnica Showcases Automotive Solutions of the Future at CES 2024

New AI and Autonomous Driving innovations address the research, design, experiential, and green initiatives of automotive manufacturers.

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan, and under the leadership of President Kazumasa Hara, Macnica is set to exhibit at CES 2024, one of the globe's largest technology trade shows, scheduled from January 9 (Tuesday) through January 12 (Friday), 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. The exhibition, themed 'Smart Vehicles for the Future,' showcases Macnica's focal point on mobility-related solutions, inviting visitors to experience the future of mobility firsthand.

Macnica spearheads advancements from traditional gasoline-powered vehicles towards electric vehicles (EV) in response to the global push towards a decarbonized society. Concurrently, the company is accelerating vehicle performance enhancements to meet societal demands, emphasizing vehicle safety. Macnica delves into next-generation mobility possibilities in this context, emphasizing social EV bus implementation and groundbreaking driver assistance technology. This innovative technology monitors and controls vehicles in real-time by measuring and interpreting the driver's brain waves, paving the way for new business developments.

At CES 2024, Macnica invites attendees to experience mobility solutions through immersive demonstrations. Test drive our simulator, explore remote control demonstrations from Las Vegas to vehicles in Japan, and witness firsthand the solutions Macnica offers.

Exhibit Details

Sense Plus Solution: Analyzing drivers' and passengers' emotional and cognitive states through EEG technology and visualizing the data.

Everfleet Solutions: Enabling real-time operational management and remote control of diverse mobility vehicles from remote locations.

Automotive Pro Solutions: Addressing various data measurement challenges in automotive development, ensuring real-time performance and seamless data sharing among multiple locations.

GAMA (formerly NAVYA) Level 4 Automated EV Bus: Supporting practical automated driving applications based on the "First & Last One Mile" concept.

Exhibit Location

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)

North Hall Booth 9417

For more information on Macnica's CES2024 exhibit, please visit

https://www.macnica.co.jp/go/ces2024.html

