Macon Unites for the 1st Annual Goldmouf Turkey Drive at Henderson Stadium

The 1st Annual Goldmouf Turkey Drive, presented by Mogul Empire and Teegar Entertainment, will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Henderson Stadium in Macon, GA. This free family-friendly event includes a 200-turkey giveaway, live music, food trucks, kids' activities, and special guests, celebrating community and giving back.

MACON, Ga., Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready, Macon! The 1st Annual Goldmouf Turkey Drive, presented by Mogul Empire and Teegar Entertainment, is set to bring the community together on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Henderson Stadium, located at 2172 Anthony Rd, Macon, GA 31204.

This exciting and heartfelt event aims to spread love, gratitude, and joy throughout the city. With a 200-turkey giveaway, local families can bring home a delicious meal just in time for Thanksgiving. But the fun doesn't stop there—this day is designed for everyone to enjoy!

Families can look forward to:

Live Music from talented local artists to keep the vibe upbeat and fun.

A variety of food trucks serving delicious options to satisfy every craving.

Kids' Activities, including a bouncy house and face painting, ensuring fun for the little ones.

A chance to meet local legend Macon Rampage and other special guests, including Mayor Lester Miller and members of the Macon-Bibb Commission.

The event will be hosted by DJ AD from Power 107.1 FM, bringing energy and excitement to the day.

The drive is the brainchild of Goldmouf, a multi-talented artist and proud Macon native passionate about giving back to the community that helped shape him. "This is more than just an event," Goldmouf shared. "It's about showing love, creating positive memories, and uplifting the community I call home. I want everyone to feel the joy of coming together and giving back."

Don't miss this chance to be part of a meaningful and festive celebration. Bring your family, friends, and neighbors to the 1st Annual Goldmouf Turkey Drive—a day of gratitude, giving, and community spirit you won't forget!

Event Details

What: 1st Annual Goldmouf Turkey Drive

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Where: Henderson Stadium, 2172 Anthony Rd, Macon, GA 31204

Cost: FREE and open to the public

Come out and celebrate the season of giving with your community!

Media Contact

Tiffany Lewis

Goldmouf's Publicist

(470) 954-3045

[email protected]

or

Al Teegar (Local Contact)

Teegar Entertainment

(478) 781-8003

[email protected]

