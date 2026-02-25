MacStadium and Jigsaw24 announce strategic partnership to help organizations deploy and manage Apple at scale

"This strategic partnership makes it easier for IT teams to adopt and operationalize Apple devices and software at scale across their organizations," Ken Tacelli, CEO, MacStadium Post this

"Jigsaw24 has built a strong reputation as a trusted advisor for businesses deploying Apple technology," said Ken Tacelli, CEO of MacStadium. "This strategic partnership makes it easier for IT teams to adopt and operationalize Apple devices and software at scale across their organizations."

MacStadium's Orka enables the automation and orchestration of macOS environments on demand, helping teams scale Apple development and IT operations while reducing the complexity of managing physical Mac hardware anywhere – whether cloud-hosted, on-prem, or hybrid. With Orka, businesses can provision macOS environments dynamically to support build pipelines, automated testing, remote access, AI processing, and other modern Mac workflows.

"Together with MacStadium we are helping customers reduce the complexity of managing Mac infrastructure while enabling teams to scale Apple workflows faster, more securely and more efficiently," said David Dudman, Managing Director of Jigsaw24.

With over 30 years of experience helping businesses deploy Apple technology and extract the most value with industry-leading wraparound services, Jigsaw24 is a trusted partner to businesses at every stage of their Apple adoption journey.

The partnership will support customers across industries, including finance, retail, transportation, media and entertainment, education, and technology, particularly companies seeking to modernize Apple infrastructure operations and accelerate the delivery of applications across Apple platforms.

To find out more about MacStadium, visit macstadium.com. To learn more about Jigsaw24, visit Jigsaw24.com.

MacStadium provides enterprise cloud solutions specifically designed for macOS, simplifying Mac for business through orchestration, automation, virtualization, and customization. With a focus on performance, security, and reliability, MacStadium empowers organizations worldwide to develop, test, and deploy their business-critical applications on Apple hardware everywhere. For more information, visit macstadium.com.

We are Jigsaw24 and our job is to make IT as smooth as possible. From day one setup to ongoing support, our nationwide team of specialists has got you covered. Our focus is on Apple, with over 30 years of experience and Apple Premium Business Partner, Apple Authorised Service Provider and Apple Premium Education Partner status. We're the experts when it comes to helping businesses of all sizes, schools and universities, public sector teams, creative agencies and production houses across the country get the most out of their Apple technology.

