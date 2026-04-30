MacStadium Launches MacStadium VDI, Enabling Enterprise Mac Virtual Desktops at Scale

"With MacStadium VDI, admins provision a Mac virtual desktop from a golden image in minutes and manage the entire fleet from a single interface." - Jason Davis, Chief Product Officer, MacStadium Post this

MacStadium VDI adds a virtualization and orchestration layer on top of real Apple hardware, hosted in MacStadium data centers or installed on hardware the customer already owns. IT administrators provision new Mac virtual desktops from a pre-configured golden image in minutes. Each physical Mac host supports up to two virtual Mac workspaces, reducing the hardware cost per desktop compared to one-to-one deployments.

The solution runs on Apple silicon and supports multiple virtual delivery agent platforms, with Citrix as the recommended and most thoroughly tested integration. MacStadium has a long history with the Citrix ecosystem, including serving as the early access launch partner for the Citrix macOS Virtual Delivery Agent. MacStadium VDI is an independent MacStadium product.

"Mac VDI has always been a challenge. IT teams have had to ship physical Macs, image them by hand, and manage them one device at a time," said Jason Davis, MacStadium's chief product officer. "That's not VDI. That's a logistics operation. MacStadium VDI changes that. Admins provision a Mac virtual desktop from a golden image in minutes and manage the entire fleet from a single interface."

MacStadium VDI is available in two deployment models. MacStadium-hosted deployments run on MacStadium-managed hardware in its global data center network. On-premises deployments are available for organizations with existing data center capacity or strict data residency requirements. In both models, IT administrators can manage the environment through a user interface or CLI.

MacStadium VDI is generally available starting April 30, 2026. Costs vary based on deployment model, configuration, and scale. To learn more or request a demo, visit macstadium.com/vdi

About MacStadium

MacStadium provides enterprise cloud solutions specifically designed for macOS, simplifying Mac for business through orchestration, automation, virtualization, and customization. With a focus on performance, security, and reliability, MacStadium empowers organizations worldwide to develop, test, and deploy their business-critical applications on Apple hardware everywhere. For more information, visit macstadium.com.

Media Contact

Heather Robertson, MacStadium, 1 (877) 250-3497, [email protected], https://macstadium.com

SOURCE MacStadium