MacWeb Unleashes Bare Metal Mac Cloud Services Featuring the New Mac mini with Blazing-Fast M4 and M4 Pro Apple Silicon

"With the incredible power of M4 Pro Apple silicon, developers can now tackle even the most demanding tasks at a very affordable price." — Eric Bickford, CEO of MacWeb

MacWeb's new Mac mini cloud service offers three tiers to meet the diverse needs of power users:

MacWeb Base M4: Perfect for providing virtual remote desktop and priced at only $99 per month, this Mac mini tier provides a cost-effective solution for small to medium-size businesses, schools, and universities.

MacWeb Power M4 Pro: Ideal for more demanding workloads such as application development and testing, this tier offers a significant performance boost for faster build times and enhanced productivity. Priced at $199 per month, this cloud Mac mini service uses the M4 Pro chip with 12-core CPU and 24GB unified memory.

MacWeb Ultimate M4 Pro: Designed for mission-critical production applications and AI models, this tier delivers unparalleled performance and robust storage for the most demanding tasks. Priced at $299 per month, this cloud Mac mini service offers a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, and 64GB of unified memory.

MacWeb also continues to offer its popular M2-based Mac mini cloud services, providing developers with a range of options to meet their specific needs and macOS version requirements.

Thunderbolt 5 local networking now available in the cloud for M4 Pro-based services

Experience blazing-fast file transfers and seamless connectivity. Built into the latest Mac mini models with the M4 Pro chip, Thunderbolt 5 enables 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth and is up to 800% faster than 10G ethernet. Thunderbolt 5 unlocks high-speed clustering of Mac minis in the cloud, allowing developers to combine multiple systems for demanding workloads like AI, video editing, and software testing, creating a powerful and scalable solution.

In addition to exceptional performance, MacWeb's new M4 Mac mini cloud service offers:

On-demand activation: Hit the ground running with instant access to your dedicated Mac mini in the cloud.

High availability: Enjoy a reliable and secure cloud environment with 99.9% uptime.

Custom configurations: Tailor your cloud environment to your specific needs with custom configurations from 1 to 1000 nodes and tap into expert consulting from MacWeb's dedicated support team.

About MacWeb

MacWeb is a Silicon Valley-based cloud services company that provides high-performance, dedicated Mac cloud services for developers. Built by developers for developers, MacWeb offers a range of affordable and easy-to-use Mac-as-a-service solutions that empower developers and IT teams to build, test, and deploy applications in the cloud with speed and efficiency. With MacWeb handling the infrastructure, developers can focus on what they do best: creating innovative and world-changing software. MacWeb is committed to providing a highly available, secure, and scalable cloud environment that meets the needs of today's fast-growing businesses. For more information, visit macweb.com.

