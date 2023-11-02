MAD Design's Trade Appreciation Event: Celebrating Trade Partnerships and Profitable Business Opportunities

MAD Design, known for its globally recognized brands focusing on sustainable and exquisite spaces, announces its Trade Appreciation Event this December. The event aims to honor trade partners by offering exclusive benefits. Participants can anticipate complimentary shipping, a 35% trade discount on furniture, fire, and heating elements, and 10% back in loyalty dollars for future projects. Partnering with Affirm, MAD Design also introduces enhanced financing options, facilitating professionals in bringing their design visions to life with flexibility and ease. The event underscores MAD Design's dedication to sustainability, exemplified through EcoSmart Fire's eco-friendly fireplaces, Blinde Design's sophisticated outdoor furniture, and Heatscope Heaters' efficient heating solutions for both commercial and residential spaces. Professionals from the building, hospitality, and design industries are invited to join MAD Design in celebrating a shared commitment to creating enduring and environmentally conscious spaces.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAD Design, a family of globally recognized brands committed to crafting stunning and eco-conscious spaces, announces its Trade Appreciation Event set to take place this December. MAD Design has consistently inspired beautiful environments, pioneering the bioethanol fire industry with its flagship brand EcoSmart Fire, touting a legacy spanning two decades. The MAD Design family now includes Blinde Design, known for modern outdoor furniture, and Heatscope Heaters, renowned for German-engineered indoor and outdoor heating solutions.
As a testament to their commitment to trade partners, MAD Design invites professionals from the building, hospitality, and design industries to partake in a month-long celebration. The Trade Appreciation Event showcases the company's gratitude by offering an exclusive combination of benefits and rewards to valued trade partners. Chris Alvarez, Sales Director of MAD Design, emphasizes, "We're committed to delivering the world's leading furniture, fire, and heating solutions to our trade partners in the most profitable way for your business. This month, we want to say 'Thank You' for your loyalty to our brands by offering free shipping on top of a 35% trade discount for the entire month of December."
Promotion Highlights:
- Free Shipping: Enjoy complimentary shipping on all orders placed during the event.
- Trade Discount: Take advantage of a 35% trade discount on a range of high-design furniture, fire, and heating elements.
- Loyalty Rewards: Earn 10% back in loyalty dollars with each purchase, redeemable towards future projects.
- Buy Now, Pay Later: Choose Affirm during the checkout process and enjoy flexible payment options, including 0% interest-free financing for up to 24 months. Get started in 3 easy steps…
1. Fill your cart: Select Affirm at checkout, then enter a few simple pieces of info for a real-time decision.
2. Choose how to pay: Pick the payment plan you like best. You'll never pay more than you agree to upfront.
3. Pay over time: Make payments to affirm.com or in the Affirm app. You'll get email and text reminders.
Join MAD Design this December in celebrating our shared dedication to creating captivating and sustainable spaces that stand the test of time. Make your mark with us and turn your design dreams into reality.
More About MAD brands:
EcoSmart Fire continues to be the hallmark of commitment to design-forward sustainable living, providing environmentally friendly, vent-free fireplaces that elevate the ambiance of any space. Blinde Design's sophisticated and durable furniture pieces, crafted from materials such as natural teak and hi-tech Fluid™ Concrete, create inviting indoor and outdoor settings. Meanwhile, Heatscope Heaters ensure year-round comfort with their sleek, modern designs and efficient heating capabilities, catering to both commercial and residential spaces. For more information on the Trade Appreciation Event and to explore innovative product lines, please visit the official MAD Design website.
Media Contact
Chris Alvarez, Mad Design, +1 (310) 592 3326, [email protected], maddesigngroup.com
SOURCE Mad Design
