MAD Design's Trade Appreciation Event: Celebrating Trade Partnerships and Profitable Business Opportunities

"We're committed to delivering the world's leading furniture, fire, and heating solutions to our trade partners in the most profitable way for your business. We want to say 'Thank You' for your loyalty by offering free shipping and a trade discount for the entire month of December".

Promotion Highlights:

Free Shipping: Enjoy complimentary shipping on all orders placed during the event.

Trade Discount: Take advantage of a 35% trade discount on a range of high-design furniture, fire, and heating elements.

Loyalty Rewards: Earn 10% back in loyalty dollars with each purchase, redeemable towards future projects.

Buy Now, Pay Later: Choose Affirm during the checkout process and enjoy flexible payment options, including 0% interest-free financing for up to 24 months. Get started in 3 easy steps…

1. Fill your cart: Select Affirm at checkout, then enter a few simple pieces of info for a real-time decision.

2. Choose how to pay: Pick the payment plan you like best. You'll never pay more than you agree to upfront.

3. Pay over time: Make payments to affirm.com or in the Affirm app. You'll get email and text reminders.

Join MAD Design this December in celebrating our shared dedication to creating captivating and sustainable spaces that stand the test of time. Make your mark with us and turn your design dreams into reality.

More About MAD brands:

EcoSmart Fire continues to be the hallmark of commitment to design-forward sustainable living, providing environmentally friendly, vent-free fireplaces that elevate the ambiance of any space. Blinde Design's sophisticated and durable furniture pieces, crafted from materials such as natural teak and hi-tech Fluid™ Concrete, create inviting indoor and outdoor settings. Meanwhile, Heatscope Heaters ensure year-round comfort with their sleek, modern designs and efficient heating capabilities, catering to both commercial and residential spaces. For more information on the Trade Appreciation Event and to explore innovative product lines, please visit the official MAD Design website.

Media Contact

Chris Alvarez, Mad Design, +1 (310) 592 3326, [email protected], maddesigngroup.com

