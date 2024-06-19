MAD20 Technologies Announces the Launch of Its "ATT&CK The Gap" Campaign, A Commitment to Donate $1,000,000 of Cybersecurity Training to Underrepresented Groups

Many organizations throughout the world list MITRE ATT&CK proficiency as a critical job pre-requisite. As such, we recognize the positive impact we can have by improving the job prospects of underrepresented groups and former members of our military through initial and continuous skills development. Post this

The MITRE ATT&CK® Defender™ program, established in 2021, has quickly become a trusted name in cybersecurity education on the ATT&CK framework. With a focus on delivering practical, real-world training, MAD20 prepares individuals and organizations to defend against the latest cyber threats. Their state-of-the-art training modules cover a wide range of topics, from basic cybersecurity principles to advanced threat detection and response techniques.

About MAD20:

MAD20 Technologies is the new official home for MITRE ATT&CK® Defender™ (MAD) training and certification programs, which was spun out from MITRE Engenuity™, a tech foundation for the public good and subsidiary of The MITRE Corporation (a not-for-profit corporation committed to the public interest, operating federally funded R&D centers (FFRDCs) on behalf of U.S. government sponsors). MAD20 offers just-in-time training and certification on ATT&CK, helping defenders maintain the advantage over adversaries. Its MAD20 training and certification portal includes content and assessments originally developed by the same ATT&CK subject matter experts who created and maintain the ATT&CK framework knowledge base. Collectively, the MAD20 team represents over 40 years of experience among senior members of the U.S. military within cyber operations. The MAD20 system incorporates elements of the software developed by The MITRE Corporation on behalf of the U.S. Government.

For more information, please visit www.mad20.io.

The views and opinions contained in this Press Release are those of MAD20 only and should not be construed as an official position or endorsement of any vendor, goods, and/or services by The MITRE Corporation or MITRE Engenuity™.

