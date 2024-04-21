As a leading provider of food security and related support, Mada continues to emphasize that everyone deserves respect, dignity, and loving kindness. Mada Community Centre, powered by a commitment to unconditional love and kindness, announces the launch of its comprehensive Passover programs

MONTREAL, April 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mada Community Centre's Passover Programs Provide Joy and Support to Montrealers

Mada Community Centre, powered by a commitment to unconditional love and kindness, announces the launch of its comprehensive Passover programs. These initiatives are designed to provide Montrealers with the help needed for Passover, offering free, nutritious, kosher food and vital emotional and social support, all delivered with dignity.

2024 Passover Initiatives:

Passover Holiday Baskets: Mada has prepared and distributed over 2000 Passover food baskets, ensuring that families across Montreal can enjoy the holiday with traditional Passover meals.

can enjoy the holiday with traditional Passover meals. Citywide Public Seders: United as one heart, one community, Mada is hosting public Passover Seders at more than 10 locations across the city on April 22 and 23. These events celebrate Passover as a time to relive the joy of freedom and unite as one joyful family.

and 23. These events celebrate Passover as a time to relive the joy of freedom and unite as one joyful family. Meals for the Homebound: Over 1800 Passover meals will be distributed to individuals who are unable to attend the Seders, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to partake in the celebration, despite physical limitations.

"This year, our efforts are particularly focused on embracing our community as one family and extending our support to our brothers and sisters in the holy land of Israel," said Rabbi Chaim S. Cohen, Director at Mada. "We are committed to ensuring that each member of our community can experience the joy of Passover."

The Seders feature traditional food, readings, and songs, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. "Just as our ancestors celebrated their freedom, we join together to appreciate and relive that joy and unity today," added Rabbi Cohen.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers in our community, these programs are a reality, embodying the spirit of caring which is central to Mada's mission.

About Mada Community Centre:

Mada Community Centre is a beacon of hope in Montreal, providing free, nutritious, and kosher food along with crucial emotional and social support. With over thirty years of dedicated service, Mada ensures that no one in the community faces tough times alone, fostering a powerful sense of belonging and mutual care.

