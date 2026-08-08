MADA to Launch Mobile Cafeteria Bringing Warm Meals Directly to Vulnerable Montrealers

MADA Community Centre will launch its new Mobile Cafeteria during its Volunteer Appreciation Event on Sunday, August 9, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 6875 Décarie Boulevard, Montreal. The initiative will bring warm, nutritious meals directly to vulnerable Montrealers in neighbourhoods where people are facing hardship. Members of the media are invited to attend the official launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

MONTREAL, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MADA Community Centre will officially launch the MADA Mobile Cafeteria during its Volunteer Appreciation Event on Sunday, August 9, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The event will recognize and honour MADA's dedicated volunteers, whose time, compassion and commitment help bring food, care and dignity to people throughout the community.

During the evening, MADA will unveil its new Mobile Cafeteria—a vital outreach initiative created to bring warm, nutritious meals directly into Montreal neighbourhoods where vulnerable people are facing hardship.

The Mobile Cafeteria will travel to meet people where they are, including those who may be unable to reach existing services. Everyone who comes will be welcomed and offered food with dignity and without judgment, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The initiative carries a clear message: people facing hardship are seen, support is coming to them and no one should be left behind.

Members of the media are invited to attend the official launch and ribbon-cutting ceremony. By sharing this initiative, the media can help ensure that Montrealers who need support know that the MADA Mobile Cafeteria is on the move—and that a warm meal and caring welcome are within reach.

Event Details

What: Volunteer Appreciation Event and MADA Mobile Cafeteria Launch

When: Sunday, August 9, 2026, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: MADA Community Centre, 6875 Décarie Boulevard, Montreal, Quebec H3W 3E4

Highlight: Official ribbon-cutting and launch of the MADA Mobile Cafeteria

Media Contact

Nochum Leidiker

+1 514-538-7706

Media Contact

Nochum Leidiker, Mada Community Center, 1 5145837706, [email protected], Mada Community Center

SOURCE Mada Community Center