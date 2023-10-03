MADA Volunteers Feed More than 7,000 People During High Holidays - the Largest Number in the Organization's 30-Year History

Large numbers indicative of growing need in the community

MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MADA, a non-profit volunteer-based organization that works to lessen hunger and poverty in Montreal, today announced details of its recent High Holidays food distribution initiatives.

The Facts:

2,120 Rosh Hashana meals were served by MADA volunteers at seven locations across Montreal

3,700 Rosh Hashana meals were delivered by MADA volunteers to individual homes

2,000 Holiday baskets, containing uncooked food ingredients, were delivered by MADA volunteers to 'small' households

350 Holiday baskets, containing uncooked food ingredients, were delivered by MADA volunteers to 'large' households

More than 7,000 people were fed and approximately 450 people volunteered to make it possible

"We can be proud of our recent accomplishments and it is entirely thanks to our volunteers," says Rabbi Chaim Cohen, Executive Director, MADA. "However, these numbers tell their own story – the number of people in need in our community continues to grow and that is a tragic reality."

"Systemic poverty, compounded by the recent pandemic and subsequent economic inflation, continues to worsen and we must do more to help those in need. Our volunteers are our life blood. Anyone interested in contributing their time, however much or little, is invited to contact MADA. Our volunteers always tell us the same thing – helping others enriches their lives and brings joy to their hearts," adds Rabbi Cohen.

An online registration form for volunteers is available at https://www.madacentre.com/volunteer

About MADA

Founded in 1993, MADA is a volunteer-based organization that relies upon private donations from individuals and foundations. Based on the vision that protecting individual dignity is inseparable from the provision of care, we provide our patrons with social and crisis services free of charge and serve as a safe haven for those in need. MADA's mission is to help people with the basic necessities of life, while helping them to become self-sufficient. MADA's food bank feeds more than 4,500 people, on average, per month. Our cafeteria ends the loneliness and indignity of hunger in an uplifting environment. Friendly volunteers bring delicious meals directly to patrons' tables, restaurant style. MADA also delivers meals and friendly visits to elderly patrons with limited mobility. Rooted in Jewish tradition and founded on a vision of caring, MADA welcomes, supports and embraces all people, irrespective of religion, race or nationality. MADA is committed to treating all people with dignity. Feeding people is often the end result but the approach involves opening hearts, acting as an extended family and treating people with respect. For more information on these and other services, please visit www.madacenter.com.

Media Contact

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark.lowe(at)pragcom.com / (514) 576-2519

SOURCE MADA