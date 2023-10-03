MADD and Amica Launch New #KeepMePosted Campaign to Prevent Underage Substance Use

Mothers Against Drunk Driving ® (MADD) and Amica announced #KeepMePosted, a new campaign to promote well-being and prevent substance use among youth.

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mothers Against Drunk Driving ® (MADD) and Amica announced #KeepMePosted, a new campaign to promote well-being and prevent substance use among youth. #KeepMePosted includes components for both young people and their parents, and is designed to combat underage drinking and other drug use. Each year in the U.S., underage drinking contributes to more than 4,300 deaths among people below the age of 21.

Part of MADD's growing Power of You(th)® educational program, #KeepMePosted is inspired by Cheyenne, an 11th-grader from Arizona and the National Grand Prize winner of the 2023 MADD Power of You(th) Teen Video Contest. Cheyenne's winning video featured a creative use of sticky notes to illustrate underage substance use's cognitive and physical dangers. The #KeepMePosted campaign encourages teenagers to write their values and priorities on sticky notes as a reminder to make safe and healthy choices, particularly when it comes to alcohol and other drugs. It also focuses on the dangers of impaired driving, an urgent issue given that about 17% of high school students report that in the past 30 days, they rode with a driver who had been drinking alcohol.

"Our video contest inspired us with the ways young people themselves are talking about healthy choices around underage drinking and other drug use – choices that can help keep everyone safe on and off the road. Now, we are amplifying that message through the #KeepMePosted campaign," said MADD National President Tess Rowland. "We appreciate Amica's ongoing support for MADD's Power of You(th)® program, which has helped us reach over a million youth and young leaders like Cheyenne from coast to coast since its inception."

"We all know the harmful effects of underage drinking and substance abuse, and the sad impact of bad choices when getting behind the wheel of an automobile," says Paul Cullinane, Amica's Strategic Partnership Manager. "Amica is pleased to continue its partnership with MADD and promote the safety and well-being of young people by giving them a tool to help take control of risky behavior. Also having elements of the program include parental involvement is a key to keeping teens safe."

For more information about the Power of Youth, visit madd.org/powerofyouth.

About Amica

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities. Founded on principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country. Visit Amica.com.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws, and new technology, including the implementation of the Halt Act. MADD is focused on the prevention of underage drinking with educational programs for youth and parents. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at https://madd.org/and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Kim Pucci, MADD, 469.420.4526, www.madd.org

