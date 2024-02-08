MADD Announces 2024 Board Leadership and New Directors Helping to Fight the Surge in Drunk Driving Deaths and Injuries

Board Leadership and New Directors Announced

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MADD Announces 2024 Board Leadership and New Directors

These new leaders will help MADD fight the surge in drunk driving deaths and injuries.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is honored to welcome Jennifer Mitchell as the Chair of the National Board of Directors for 2024, along with new directors Carly Doshi, David Esmie, and Natalie Furniss. The incoming leaders will help MADD address a staggering surge in drunk driving over the past decade, including a 28% increase in alcohol-related traffic fatalities since 2019.

"Our board plays a leading role in helping MADD fight the growing public health crisis on our roads," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "I am so appreciative of all our outgoing and incoming board members and am especially grateful for the leadership of outgoing chair Andrew Robinson and to Jennifer Mitchell for stepping up to the role of chair."

Jennifer has been on MADD's National Board since January 2023 and has served on the finance and investment, governance, and compensation committees. She worked directly with MADD's CEO and executive leadership in crafting a five-year strategic plan to eliminate impaired driving.

Jennifer brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience gained through executive positions at leading consumer products companies including Proctor & Gamble, Gillette, and Clorox. She has served in key marketing, sales, business development, and analytics positions. She was CEO of MAM North America from 2013 to 2020.

Jennifer gained deep experience in board leadership having served in multiple roles for other boards, including as chair, vice chair, finance committee chair, and treasurer on the Juvenile Product Manufacturers Association (JPMA) board (2017–2023). She also co-founded the association's charitable arm, JPMA Cares, serving as its board chair (2020–2023). Her commitment to charitable and civic causes is further demonstrated in her time with the United Nations Foundation/The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation where she served as the UN Business Director on the childhood vaccine program. She was also an elected official in the District of Columbia, serving a two-year term as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Georgetown.

"I am involved with MADD because of my cousin's untimely death as a teenager," said Mitchell. "This nation has lost far too many lives to drunk drivers; MADD's steadfast and strategic work over more than four decades has saved countless lives. I'm honored to lead the board at this time when we have so much more work to do."

Carly Doshi is a managing director with J.P. Morgan Wealth Management and the East Division lead of Wealth Planning and Advice, a team of former practicing lawyers who provide wealth planning, thought leadership, and strategic guidance to individuals, complex families, and associated entities. In addition to her involvement with MADD, Carly serves in leadership roles with the American Bar Association, including vice chair of the Charitable Planning Group and committee co-chair of the Emotional & Psychological Issues Facing Estate Planning Committee. She sits on the Executive Board of the New York chapter of the Society for Trusts & Estates Practitioners (STEP) and leads STEP's Global Philanthropy Advisors Steering Committee. MADD's mission is personal to Carly: some years ago, her husband was hit by a drunk driver. Thankfully he has made a full recovery from his injuries, but Carly and her family remain committed to preventing intoxicating driving through education and awareness.

David Esmie boasts over 25 years of distinguished capital market experience, with expertise spanning hedge funds, venture capital, and private equity. His career commenced at Paloma Partners in Greenwich, Connecticut, playing a pivotal role in the nascent stages of Dune Capital, a hedge fund led by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Additionally, he held the position of Vice President at Morgan Stanley Fund Services. Presently, David directs his own family office where he dedicates his efforts to the dynamic arenas of business acquisition and divestiture. His firm is actively involved in advising and funding projects across diverse industries, including agriculture, real estate development, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, healthcare, and e-commerce. David also serves as Executive Director of One of One Foundation Inc, where he provides strategic leadership, implements fundraising strategies, and cultivates relationships to increase African American representation in finance.

Natalie Furniss is senior vice president at Nationwide Property & Casualty Legal and a member of Nationwide's executive leadership team, where she is responsible for overseeing the execution of critical business priorities. Her primary responsibilities include leadership of the team responsible for providing legal and regulatory advice to Nationwide's Property Casualty businesses and serving as liaison to key regulators. Natalie cares deeply about safety behind the wheel, and her professional experiences have exposed her to the tragedies associated with impaired driving. For Natalie, however, the cause is also deeply personal. She is a mother of three, including a soon-to-be new driver, and sister to a law enforcement officer, whose safety while on the job is always a concern. For these reasons and many others, Natalie is passionate about serving on the National Board for MADD. Natalie is active in many professional organizations and enjoys supporting several other nonprofit organizations, particularly those that support the arts, women, and children, and those in need.

MADD is deeply grateful for all members of its National Board who have dedicated and continue to dedicate their time and service. Martha Frye and Season Atkinson served for the past six years, including in various leadership roles, from 2018 through the end of 2023. Andrew Robinson has been serving on the National Board since 2020 and as the Chair of the Board in 2023. Continuing Board members also include Marc Benardout, Erika Bennett, Iesha Berry, Nathaniel Beuse, Matthew Bretz, Rahul Dubey, Eric Ebenstein, Director Jeffrey Glover, Nicole Hutchinson, Tony Pham, and Sophia Toh. You can read about our National Board at https://madd.org/leadership.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws and new technology, including implementation of the Halt Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

