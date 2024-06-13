MADD Sports and the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) Partner to End Impaired Driving and Promote Personal Wellness

"We could not be more excited to team up with the Women's National Football Conference for this year's IX Cup Championship. Together we're not just making a statement; we're igniting a movement towards a safer tomorrow." - MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart Post this

"We could not be more excited to team up with the Women's National Football Conference for this year's IX Cup Championship," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "This partnership propels MADD's lifesaving mission forward, while also promoting personal wellness and empowering communities to make safer choices. Together we're not just making a statement; we're igniting a movement towards a safer tomorrow."

"We are proud to join forces with MADD Sports in this crucial initiative," said Janice Masters, Commissioner of the WNFC. "Our commitment to our fans and the community goes beyond the game. By promoting personal wellness and the importance of responsible choices, we hope to make a lasting impact and inspire positive change. Together, we can create a safer, healthier future for everyone."

Join us at the IX Cup Championship weekend to learn more about our league and its commitment to MADD. For more information about the IX Cup Championship Game weekend, please visit WNFC's website or contact [email protected].

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for stricter sentencing, new laws, and new technology, including implementing the HALT Drunk Driving Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to donate, visit us at https://madd.org/ and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Women's National Football Conference (WNFC)

The Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) is a professional women's football league with a mission to accelerate financial equity for women and girls through the power of football. The WNFC is committed to empowering women both on and off the field through sportsmanship, education, and community involvement.

Media Contact

Katie Alvino, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), 877.275.6233, [email protected], https://madd.org/

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)