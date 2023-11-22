MADD Warns Drunk Driving Surges up to 40% on Thanksgiving Eve or "Drinksgiving"

"The holidays should be filled with happiness, but tragically, too many families will experience their most terrible moments during this time of year. Whether you are going shopping, to a volunteer event or a holiday gathering, we want you to get there safely," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. Post this

"The holidays should be filled with happiness, but tragically, too many families will experience their most terrible moments during this time of year. Whether you are going shopping, to a volunteer event, or a holiday gathering, we want you to get there safely," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart. "For millions of Americans, the Thanksgiving holidays include alcohol, which means they should also include plans for a designated driver, ride-sharing service, taxi or public transportation. Together, we can create a future where there are No More Victims® of this violent, preventable crime."

More than 21 million instances of drunk driving on U.S. roads are expected for the holiday period between November 1 and January 1. To reduce those risks, MADD is joining with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in spreading the message that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. Since it can be hard for people to determine if they are near the legal limit, it is always safest to not drink and drive.

MADD also is reminding the public to exercise additional caution on the roads, including using seatbelts, which is one of the best ways for people to protect themselves from an impaired driver. For more tips on how to stay safe, visit MADD's guide to a safe holiday gathering here.

If you, or someone you love, has been the victim of impaired driving, support is available at no cost 24 hours a day via the MADD Victim Help Line, which makes support available at no cost to victims and survivors of drunk and drugged driving via phone (1-877-MADD-HELP) or online at http://www.MADD.org.

Note to editors: MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart is available for media interviews to discuss this urgent public health issue.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws and new technology, including implementation of the Halt Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at https://madd.org/and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Monica Gonzalez, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 469.420.4411, [email protected], www.madd.org

SOURCE Mothers Against Drunk Driving