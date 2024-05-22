Maddock Named Manufacturer's Rep for Sussman Electric Boilers & DHT

Maddock now sells Sussman and DHT semi/instantaneous water heaters, shell and tube heat exchangers, tanks, and specialty coils

CHICAGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maddock Industries, a leader in providing Armstrong pumps and other innovative hydronics solutions, today announces being named manufacturer's rep by Sussman Electric Boilers and Diversified Heat Transfer, Inc. (DHT). The addition of these products enhances the company's ability to meet the diverse needs of its customers with top-tier, efficient and sustainable solutions.

Sussman Electric Boilers

Sussman Electric Boilers cater to a growing demand for zero carbon solutions in building management, addressing the crucial need for efficient, electric heating without dependence on fossil fuels. With the largest electric boilers available on the market, Sussman's offerings are not just about meeting energy demands – they are pioneering the shift towards green energy solutions with the complete electrification of buildings. With capacities up to 1M (larger?)BTU, they are ideal for larger buildings that may require a fully electric or hybrid electric/gas heating system.

Sussman Electric Boilers are perfect for those seeking to minimize their carbon footprint while addressing the complexities of large-scale heating needs. They represent an ideal solution for buildings and facilities aiming to achieve carbon neutrality, providing an efficient, reliable source of heat without the extensive space and power requirements traditionally associated with gas boilers.

DHT Heat Exchange Equipment

DHT stands out for its comprehensive range of heat exchange equipment and systems first pioneered in 1938. With offerings like large storage, semi-instantaneous and instantaneous water heaters, high-capacity tanks, and shell and tube heat exchangers, DHT products address the need for larger, more efficient water heating solutions. Their ability to produce specialty coils and high-pressure tanks sets them apart, providing customers of Maddock Industries with unique solutions tailored to their specific requirements.

DHT's reputation for quality is exemplified in its innovative clean steam generators and shell and tube heat exchangers, particularly suitable for applications in hospitals and other large facilities requiring the highest standards of cleanliness and efficiency.

A Strategic Collaboration for a Greener Future

The latest addition of Sussman Electric Boilers and DHT products into the catalog of Maddock Industries is not just an expansion of the product line – it's a contribution towards a more sustainable, efficient future. By offering solutions that reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cater to the specific needs of modern buildings and facilities, Maddock Industries is taking a significant step forward in its commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

"We are excited to represent both Sussman Electric Boilers and DHT, bringing their full product lines to our customers," said Matt Maddock, President of Maddock Industries. "This partnership aligns with our mission to fill the existing voids in our product offerings without overlapping and provides comprehensive, cutting-edge carbon neutral solutions that meet growing consumer demands."

About Maddock Industries

Engineers, mechanical contractors and building owners needing a hydronics partner have relied on Maddock Industries since 1971. The Maddock hydronics experts will help you identify, source, install, and maintain pumps, boilers, valves, and other equipment you need with recommendations for how to maximize space, harness new technology, minimize maintenance costs, and increase profitability in commercial construction projects. Maddock represents Armstrong pumps, RBI water heaters, Garlock Link-Seal, Spirotherm air and dirt separators, Whalen fan coils and water source heat pumps, and more. Maddock specializes in high rises, K-12 schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, government buildings, and food processing plants. More: https://maddockindustries.com

