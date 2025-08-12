Maddox Industrial Transformer Makes Inc. 5000 List Seventh Year in a Row

"Being included on the Inc. 5000 for seven years running reflects our team's relentless dedication, and the trust shown by our customers and partners. Our mission is simple: To empower American industry by providing transformers at the fastest lead times possible." Post this

"Being included on the Inc. 5000 for seven years running reflects our team's relentless dedication, and the trust shown by our customers and partners," said Camden Spiller, CEO of Maddox Industrial Transformer. "This recognition motivates us to continue investing in our people and expanding our inventory to serve our customers even better. Our mission is simple: To empower American industry by providing transformers at the fastest lead times possible. Now more than ever, American industry needs transformers, and we are here to get them what they need."

Transformers for American Industry

Maddox provides new and remanufactured transformers (padmounts, substations, dry-types, polemounts) for commercial and industrial projects across all 50 United States. They have supplied transformers for some of the biggest data center and renewable energy projects in the country. You can find their transformers powering the lumber mills, manufacturing plants, and digital infrastructure that drives American industry.

"Our goal from the beginning has always been to have the best customer service, largest transformer inventory, and fastest lead times in the industry." Said Maddox CCO Mac Spiller. "The key to our growth is our people. Even in an older industry, like transformers, we are able to grow exponentially year over year, all due to the awesome people we have across our locations."

A Decade of Growth

Maddox was founded by brothers Camden and Mac Spiller in 2015, with a single transformer remanufacturing shop in Simpsonville, South Carolina. In 2018, Maddox expanded to the West Coast with an office and shop in Battle Ground, Washington. One year later, Maddox was recognized for the first time on the Inc. 5000 list at No. 283 and also placed on the prestigious Inc. 500 list. In 2020, Maddox expanded their South Carolina footprint to an additional office and production facility in Greer. The next year in 2021, they opened up a sales and customer service office in Moscow, ID, followed by an Ohio production facility and office in 2023. In the last two years since, Maddox has continued reinvesting in their communities with additional offices and building expansions at all their locations. Through all this growth Maddox has remained a privately owned business.

Maddox Past Rankings on the Inc. 5000 List:

No. 283 (2019)

No. 1129 (2020)

No. 1428 (2021)

No. 1955 (2022)

No. 1166 (2023)

No. 556 (2024)

No. 979 (2025)

Learn more at: Maddox.com

About the Inc. 5000 List

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact

