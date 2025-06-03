"Made in Doraville" Documentary to Offer Sneak Peek Screening on June 21 at Atlanta's Tara Theatre

"Doraville has always been a place of transformation. It's a place where people from all over the world come to build something new — whether that's a business, a home, or a new chapter in life. This film is a love letter to the city that shaped me and so many others." — Caroline Camick, Co-Director Post this

"Doraville has always been a place of transformation," said Camick. "It's a place where people from all over the world come to build something new — whether that's a business, a home, or a new chapter in life. This film is a love letter to the city that shaped me and so many others."

The documentary, co-directed and written by seasoned storyteller and Doraville native Lisa (Rutherford) Edmondson, also features an original song titled, "Dear Doraville" — a heartfelt tribute to the city. The song was written by Edmondson and composed by Jeff Clein and Joel Stewart. The song and lyrics are available on the film's website HERE.

Edmondson added: "I think audiences will connect with the film's themes of belonging, cultural identity, storytelling, and the evolving future of Southern communities. With the construction of Assembly Atlanta — on the same land that was home to the former GM plant that 'made' Doraville — It invites us to reflect on what it means, to adapt, and to build a new sense of home."

"To so many of us, Doraville means family. It's a bond that's hard to explain unless you've lived it," said Doraville native and Producer/Production Manager Karen (Caskey) Ketchum. "I have been blessed to be part of the team that came together to tell our city's story."

Cast member Claude Willis added, "I've lived here most of my life, and I've never seen Doraville honored like this. This film helped me to see my own story in a new light."

"Made in Doraville" is currently under submission to regional and national film festivals and will be screened at community events across Georgia throughout 2025.

ATLANTA SCREENING

June 21 | 12:30pm | Tara Theatre

Tickets: Limited seating remains. Join the waitlist HERE.

Watch the film trailer HERE.

Listen to the original song "Dear Doraville" HERE.

"MADE IN DORAVILLE"

Directors

● Caroline (Walker) Camick

● Lisa (Rutherford) Edmondson

Writer

● Lisa (Rutherford) Edmondson

Executive Producers

● Caroline (Walker) Camick

● Dan Halron

Producers

● Lisa (Rutherford) Edmondson

● Karen (Caskey) Ketchum

Production Manager

● Karen (Caskey) Ketchum

Lead Editor

● Azita Ayagh

Narrators

● Chris Holcomb

● Caroline (Walker) Camick

Featured Cast (in alphabetical order):

● Chuck Atkinson

● James Banks

● Bubba Brown

● Gamilfran Butler

● Paul Cross

● Dan Halron

● Dock Hollingsworth

● Dawn Jones

● Rodney Justo

● Stephanie (Wales) Porter

● Fernando Prieto

● Harold Strickland

● Sharon Taylor

● Kim (Strickland) Teschner

● Caroline (Walker) Camick

● Cassandra Watkins

● Claude Willis

Original Film Score:

● Composer: Josh Datánt Villarreal

● Assistant Composer/Music Producer: Alicia Sutedja

Original Song, 'Dear Doraville':

● Lyrics: Lisa (Rutherford) Edmondson

● Composer, Guitar, Backing Vocals: Jeff Clein

● Lead vocals: Shawn McDougal

● Drums: Michael Crane

● Producer, Engineer, Guitar, Bass, Keys: Bradley ONeal

● Recorded, Mixed and Mastered in the Underground Attic Music Studio

● Closing Credit Version composed and performed by: Joel Stewart

This project was made possible through the support of the City of Doraville, the Doraville Downtown Development Authority, and generous contributions from community members and local businesses.

