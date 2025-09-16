'Made in the USA', Built for EPR: Cheer Pack North America at Pack Expo 2025

Our 'Made in the USA' commitment delivers reliable, innovative, and EPR-aligned packaging solutions that keep our customers' supply chains secure and their sustainability goals on track. Post this

What This Means for Your Brand

Supply-Chain Stability – 'Made in USA' sourcing helps lower the risk of shipping disruptions and tariff fluctuations while ensuring dependable product availability with less transportation carbon footprint emissions.

EPR Savings – CPNA's "Sustainable+" portfolio includes the industry's first All-PE recycle-ready and PCR-content spouted pouch solution and lighter weight cap options to help brands reduce EPR packaging fees.

Speed-to-Market – The Cheer Pack Innovation Center delivers custom solutions quickly, enabling brands to hit target launch dates and capture market share faster.

Highlights from Cheer Pack N.A.'s Booth SU-26059:

CHEERCircle™ Recycle-Ready and PCR Spouted Pouches with Vizi™ Caps

These Sustainable+™ innovations, made from All-PE recycle-ready film or incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) content, combined with our lighter weight Vizi™ caps, reduce material use and lower carbon footprint impacts. When recycled, these solutions can cut carbon emissions by up to 56%. Also, EPR-fee savings vs. glass, rigid plastic or multi-laminate structures could be 50 – 60%!

SqueezeNSip™ Spout with Flow Control Technology

A lightweight, flexible beverage package that's safe for kids, easy for adults, and ideal for life on the go. Its squeeze-to-dispense design prevents spills while using up to 60% less material than rigid plastic bottles, offering both convenience and sustainability.

MultiFlex™ Inverted and Corner Spouted Pouches

Lightweight, cube-efficient, and designed for multi-serve applications, these formats reduce packaging waste and improve transport efficiency.

Cubes™ Side-Gusset Pouches

Ideal for e-commerce and "ship in own container" (SIOC) formats, Cubes™ pouches are designed for shelf-stocking efficiencies and to reduce environmental impacts.

"Our 'Made in the USA' commitment delivers reliable, innovative, and EPR-aligned packaging solutions that keep our customers' supply chains secure and their sustainability goals on track," said Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing at Cheer Pack N.A. "We look forward to an opportunity to share with Pack Expo attendees how our technologies can meet both regulatory demands and consumer trends."

About Cheer Pack North America

Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack N.A.) is the leading manufacturer of spouted flexible pouch and cap packaging in North America. Located in a state-of-the-art 315,000 square foot facility in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Cheer Pack N.A. is a fully-integrated supplier of 'Made in USA' standard and custom injection molded parts, flexible flat and spouted pouches, and strategic partner with leading spouted pouch filling equipment suppliers.

Cheer Pack N.A. offers premade spouted pouches on rails - or individual pouch, spout and cap components separately for various filling systems - to provide an innovative, more sustainable and highly-functional package designed to meet the industry's strictest safety standards.

CHEER PACK® spouted or flat pouches, recloseable, tamper-evident caps and easy-flow spouts are available in a wide variety of colors, shapes, sizes, and materials, which are ideal for liquid and viscous food and non-food product categories including baby food, applesauce, dairy, ice cream, sauces, nut butters, toppings and haircare for hot fill, retort, cold / ambient fill, and high-pressure processing applications.

Our Cheer Pack Innovation Center™, which includes production-filling loaner equipment, is designed to fast-track new product projects to optimize Brand Owner commercial success.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with our team at Pack Expo 2025 visit www.cheerpack.comor call 1-888-593-2214. Use customer comp code 26V76 to register free for the show.

