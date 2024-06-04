Made Music Studio Launches Continuum™, An Enterprise Music Solution for Brands

"We built Continuum™ in response to feedback from brand leaders who were frustrated by the complexities of safely licensing music for social, and the lack of consistency and quality in their music choices and IP management." Post this

Continuum™ allows teams to easily access their entire sonic identity toolkit and safe-to-use, branded and on-brand music from a single source. The new SaaS platform includes access to:

Custom-curated, on-brand collection of music, pulling from Continuum's™ music catalog of thousands of premium-quality, brand-safe tracks preferred by top entertainment brands including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and MTV

Branded sonic asset management system that simplifies enterprise-wide access, collaboration and use of audio assets and brand guidelines

Support from Made Music Studio's award-winning creative team, offering custom music curation, production and guidance with audio-driven content

Continuum™ Sound Match, an AI-powered search tool to help brands discover music based on artists and songs their audiences love

Blanket catalog licensing terms that simplify music use and reduce risk

Tools for users to create and share their own playlists of Continuum™ content, boosting productivity and inspiring creativity

According to research by Sentient Decision Science examining social media content for brands, Continuum™ can boost emotional engagement on a brands' social media and digital content by 27 percent.

"We know that the right music in the right touchpoint makes brand marketing more impactful, meaningful and effective. However, it can be challenging for global organizations to both ensure all stakeholders can access their brand's sonic identity assets, and get access to pre-cleared, on-brand music safe for use in a world where new social and digital platforms emerge constantly. This can hinder the overall ROI of sonic branding," said Amy Crawford, Executive Creative Director, Music Products at Made Music Studio. "We built Continuum™ in response to feedback from brand leaders who were frustrated by the complexities of safely licensing music for social, and the lack of consistency and quality in their music choices and IP management. This platform will help teams overcome those challenges directly as they continue their sonic branding journey, always ensuring their brand is strategically sound-on."

As part of the Continuum™ offering, Made Music Studio has partnered exclusively with Unbound Sound, a women and LGBTQ+-owned business that is home to a premier music catalog that is trusted by industry giants and powered by diverse, emerging artists. The catalog is curated for each brand by Made Music Studio's award-winning creative teams and strategists, so every brand message can rise to the level of true entertainment and resonate with all audiences and sound-on touchpoints.

Made Music Studio is the global leader in sonic branding for Fortune 500 brands and entertainment. For 25 years, the agency has pioneered sonic branding and created iconic, effective, and enduring identities for shows, entertainment and global brands including HBO, Disney, AT&T, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, and more.

About Made Music Studio

Founded by composer and producer Joel Beckerman, Made Music Studio is a sonic branding and design company with more than 25 years of history in creating iconic, enduring music-driven experiences. Made Music brings creative excellence, cultural connectivity, leadership in sonic innovation, and deep research and data on how sound affects emotion and behavior.

A trusted partner for AT&T, PepsiCo, Lexus, HBO, Disney, AB InBev, iRobot, and American Express; Made Music brings a legacy of collaboration with everyone from John Williams to John Legend, from Wieden+Kennedy to Gensler. Made Music Studio was named one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators for its industry-leading commitments to technical innovation, creative culture, and employee support, and has earned numerous industry accolades including wins from the Clio Awards, Promax, Design Week, Transform, ASCAP, AMP and EXPLOR. http://www.mademusicstudio.com

