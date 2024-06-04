Made Music Studio Launches Continuum™, An Enterprise Music Solution for Brands

Continuum™ to help brands make their audio assets more effective and efficient at scale, powered by the sonic branding and entertainment expertise of Made Music Studio
NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made Music Studio, the award-winning sonic branding and design agency, today announced the launch of Continuum™, an enterprise music solution for brands. Designed to maximize the effectiveness of sonic assets, Continuum™ enables brands to easily scale their creative with an exclusive catalog of premium, vetted and on-brand music alongside features that simplify and inspire sonic identity use, available in a single platform.
Consumers are bombarded by thousands of brand messages daily. In this increasingly cluttered, performance-driven media landscape, brands are struggling to reach, connect and engage with consumers on an emotional level. But as more brands use music and sound to connect with consumers across all marketing channels, many have struggled with deploying their sonic branding at scale. Through listening to clients and partners' experiences, Made Music Studio identified many barriers and systematic friction points that hinder the music sourcing, governance, licensing and implementation required to maximize sonic branding ROI.
Continuum™ allows teams to easily access their entire sonic identity toolkit and safe-to-use, branded and on-brand music from a single source. The new SaaS platform includes access to:
- Custom-curated, on-brand collection of music, pulling from Continuum's™ music catalog of thousands of premium-quality, brand-safe tracks preferred by top entertainment brands including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and MTV
- Branded sonic asset management system that simplifies enterprise-wide access, collaboration and use of audio assets and brand guidelines
- Support from Made Music Studio's award-winning creative team, offering custom music curation, production and guidance with audio-driven content
- Continuum™ Sound Match, an AI-powered search tool to help brands discover music based on artists and songs their audiences love
- Blanket catalog licensing terms that simplify music use and reduce risk
- Tools for users to create and share their own playlists of Continuum™ content, boosting productivity and inspiring creativity
According to research by Sentient Decision Science examining social media content for brands, Continuum™ can boost emotional engagement on a brands' social media and digital content by 27 percent.
"We know that the right music in the right touchpoint makes brand marketing more impactful, meaningful and effective. However, it can be challenging for global organizations to both ensure all stakeholders can access their brand's sonic identity assets, and get access to pre-cleared, on-brand music safe for use in a world where new social and digital platforms emerge constantly. This can hinder the overall ROI of sonic branding," said Amy Crawford, Executive Creative Director, Music Products at Made Music Studio. "We built Continuum™ in response to feedback from brand leaders who were frustrated by the complexities of safely licensing music for social, and the lack of consistency and quality in their music choices and IP management. This platform will help teams overcome those challenges directly as they continue their sonic branding journey, always ensuring their brand is strategically sound-on."
As part of the Continuum™ offering, Made Music Studio has partnered exclusively with Unbound Sound, a women and LGBTQ+-owned business that is home to a premier music catalog that is trusted by industry giants and powered by diverse, emerging artists. The catalog is curated for each brand by Made Music Studio's award-winning creative teams and strategists, so every brand message can rise to the level of true entertainment and resonate with all audiences and sound-on touchpoints.
Made Music Studio is the global leader in sonic branding for Fortune 500 brands and entertainment. For 25 years, the agency has pioneered sonic branding and created iconic, effective, and enduring identities for shows, entertainment and global brands including HBO, Disney, AT&T, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, and more.
To learn more about Continuum™, visit http://www.mademusicstudio.com/continuum
About Made Music Studio
Founded by composer and producer Joel Beckerman, Made Music Studio is a sonic branding and design company with more than 25 years of history in creating iconic, enduring music-driven experiences. Made Music brings creative excellence, cultural connectivity, leadership in sonic innovation, and deep research and data on how sound affects emotion and behavior.
A trusted partner for AT&T, PepsiCo, Lexus, HBO, Disney, AB InBev, iRobot, and American Express; Made Music brings a legacy of collaboration with everyone from John Williams to John Legend, from Wieden+Kennedy to Gensler. Made Music Studio was named one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators for its industry-leading commitments to technical innovation, creative culture, and employee support, and has earned numerous industry accolades including wins from the Clio Awards, Promax, Design Week, Transform, ASCAP, AMP and EXPLOR. http://www.mademusicstudio.com
Media Contact
Dori Busell, Made Music Studio, 1 9176893415, [email protected], WWW.MADEMUSICSTUDIO.COM
SOURCE Made Music Studio
Share this article