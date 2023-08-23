Made4net Empowers United Warehouse Automation with Cutting-Edge Supply Chain Software for Cold Storage Automated Warehouses

"We chose Made4net for their extensive experience in automation integration, unmatched WMS expertise, and global presence with support in multiple languages and countries." Esteban Mazuela, Managing Director of United Warehouse Automation. Tweet this

Made4Net Warehouse Control System and WMS solution will play a pivotal role in efficiently coordinating and sequencing the cutting-edge equipment within United Warehouse Automation's facilities. The new cold storage facilities will offer unique and cost-effective case-level fulfillment services for retailers and food distributors, supported by innovative technologies. These solutions will effectively manage all automation to ensure seamless operations and provide precise picking instructions for fulfillment at the workstations.

According to Esteban Mazuela, Managing Director of United Warehouse Automation, "Our quest for a WMS partner focused on seamless integration with robotic and automated solutions led us to an in-depth evaluation of multiple suppliers. Made4net emerged as the ideal choice for us, primarily due to their extensive experience in automation integration, unmatched WMS expertise, and global presence with support in multiple languages and countries."

United Warehouse Automation's visionary approach relies on high levels of automation, demanding WMS solutions that can make real-time decisions based on automation status. Amit Levy, EVP Sales and Strategy at Made4net, explained, "With the surge in automation, the need for intelligent order releasing that considers real-time utilization and material flow of automated systems becomes paramount. Our solution and technology perfectly align with United Warehouse Automation's aspirations, empowering them to thrive in the dynamic world of logistics automation."

About United Warehouse Automation LLC

United Warehouse Automation LLC is a pioneering firm specializing in warehousing and logistics automation. With an ambitious vision and state-of-the-art technologies, the company aims to transform the logistics industry by delivering cutting-edge automation solutions. Their commitment to efficiency, productivity, and innovation sets them apart as they continue to spearhead groundbreaking projects in the field of logistics and warehousing. For more information, visit united.cl.

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpertTM platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including Gartner's Magic Quadrant for WMS.

For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.

Media Contact

Renee Truttmann, EVP Marketing, Made4net, 1-201-645-4345, [email protected], https://made4net.com/

SOURCE Made4net