Made4net Introduces a new Retail Solution for Purchase Order Management, Store Allocations and Vendor Performance Tracking

"We are excited about the introduction of this new retail solution, which bridges a gap that exists between the warehouse and stores, and we are positive that our retail customers will appreciate this offering to augment their buying experience." Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO

Order Management: Consolidates store requirements across departments and products, driving procurement plans and building fulfillment orders for distribution centers.

Store Allocations: Compares product demand from store against warehouse inventory, managing inventory shortages or overages, including store replenishments.

Procurement: Centralizes purchasing across all departments, streamlining consolidation flow.

Vendor Performance and Compliance: Sets rules for pricing, automating cost filling on POs, imports costs from accounting systems, and flags POs with costs outside SKU tolerance.

Vendor Invoice reconciliation: Enables the process of vendor's invoice matching against the inventory that was received at the warehouse or store.

Benefits of BuyerExpert:

BuyerExpert serves as a single platform fully integrated with warehouse management, finance, invoicing, and forecasting. It offers end-to-end visibility, from proposals to POs, vendor EDI communications, ship confirmation, receipt, and invoice reconciliation. This results in a shared user experience and enhanced SLA performance.

Lonny Avital, EVP of Professional Services at Made4net, explains, "BuyerExpert is a solution that was built on the foundation of Made4net's configurable SCExpert platform, allowing for the creation of add-ons while preserving platform uniformity and leveraging existing components like Integration Services, EDI, User Management, Security, Database Access, UI Configuration, and more. It seamlessly integrates with other SCExpert modules."

Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO, emphasizes, "We are excited about the introduction of this new retail solution, which bridges a gap that exists between the warehouse and stores, and we are positive that our retail customers will appreciate this offering to augment their buying experience."

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpertTM platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including Gartner's Magic Quadrant for WMS.

