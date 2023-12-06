Made4net Named Recipient of 2023 Top Software & Tech Award

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a leading supply chain software provider," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. Post this

"We are honored to be recognized once again as a leading supply chain software provider," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. "Made4net will continue its ongoing journey as a WMS leader, and we will continue driving the market with innovative and best in class solutions for our customers."

"From robotics and warehouse automation to procurement and ERP software, WMS, TMS and supply chain visibility solutions, the supply chain software and technology sector continues to boom. These solutions (and many more) are designed to streamline, optimize and innovate the supply chain and logistics space, and do so by incorporating emerging technologies and a path to efficiency," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to http://www.FoodLogistics.com and http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Made4net

With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of supply chain solutions that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-Pivot™ for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput.

For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.

