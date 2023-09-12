Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert WMS Chosen by White Horse Logistics to Streamline Warehouse Management Across Four Locations

"We are thrilled to partner with White Horse Logistics and support their quest for operational excellence. Synapse 3PLExpert delivers everything they need to optimize their supply chain processes, drive cost savings, and enhance customer satisfaction." Amit Levy, EVP Sales and Strategy at Made4net Tweet this

The decision to implement Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert was driven by White Horse Logistics' pursuit of operational excellence. The integration of a cutting-edge WMS was imperative, particularly in addressing challenges related to seamless integrations, small parcel shipping, labor optimization, replenishment strategies, accurate warehouse task assignments, and label generation.

"As we continue to evolve at White Horse Logistics as a prominent 3PL provider, we recognize that finding a strategic partner for our WMS is essential for our company evolution. We are excited to embark on this journey with Made4net. As a seasoned 3PL provider, we recognize the significance of aligning ourselves with proven and advanced technology," stated Michael Blanco, Vice President of Operations for White Horse Logistics. "The importance of partnering with an established solution provider in the 3PL industry was high on our selection criteria list. Made4net's track record with other 3PLs gave us the confidence in our choice."

The implementation process has already commenced, with the expected go-live date projected to be by the end of the year. White Horse Logistics anticipates substantial benefits from this partnership, including a reduction in labor costs, streamlined processes, optimal task assignments, efficient replenishment workflows, enhanced pick front operations, and simplified label generation.

Made4net's Synapse 3PLExpert Warehouse Management System is recognized for its 3PL expertise, robust billing capabilities, adaptability, and ability to provide real-time visibility into warehouse operations. According to Amit Levy, EVP of Sales and Strategy at Made4net, "We are thrilled to partner with White Horse Logistics and support their quest for operational excellence. Synapse 3PLExpert delivers everything they need to optimize their supply chain processes, drive cost savings, and enhance customer satisfaction."

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. Visit http://www.made4net.com to learn more.

About White Horse Logistics

White Horse Logistics is a leading third-party logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, transportation, and fulfillment for major retailers. With multiple locations and a commitment to operational excellence, the company delivers efficient and reliable supply chain solutions.

For more information, visit http://www.whitehorselogistics.com.

Media Contact

Renee Truttmann, EVP Marketing, Made4net, 201-645-4345, [email protected], https://made4net.com/

SOURCE Made4net