Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection Announces Roster of Summer Entertainment, Collaborations and New Programming

Immersive Intention Setting Dinner with Elise Museles: Kicking off the Telluride Yoga Festival on June 27, Madeline Hotel has teamed up with Elise Museles, certified eating psychologist and nutrition expert, for an evening of intention-setting, education and concluding chocolate ceremony that will empower guests to create healthier relationships with their food, bodies and mind as they embark on the festival weekend.

4th Annual Alpine Cookout: On July 6, Madeline Hotel will host its fourth annual Alpine Cookout, drawing culinary talent from the Four Corners and beyond, including Pitmaster and CEO/owner of Meat Church Chef Matt Pittman, Salt Lake City celebrity Chef Viet Pham, Santa Fe legend Chef Mark Kiffin, and Texas all-star Chef Dean Fearing, who will collaborate with Madeline's Executive Chef Zach Ladwig on a menu that celebrates the spirit of the Southwest. For guests looking for a more intimate experience, the hotel is offering a limited number of spots for guests to venture out with the chefs as they go fly fishing on one of Colorado's award-winning rivers at a private ranch.

Retreat Artist Dinner Series with Ah Haa School for the Arts: Ah Haa School for the Arts is a dynamic, world class creative institution located in the heart of downtown Telluride. For the first time, Ah Haa will join forces with Madeline Hotel beginning July 27 to create a summer culinary series, where Executive Chef Zach Ludwig will partner with visiting artists to create a dinner that is equal parts delectable as visually stunning, taking inspiration from each artist's unique style. Visiting artists include Gordon Studer (renowned for his abstracts), Elin Noble (dyeing, color and juxtaposition), Hollie Chastain (mixed media and illustrator) and David and Shana Levinson (life-size and representational painters).

Blues & Brews Beer Pairing Dinner: One of Telluride's most celebrated festivals returns for its 30th year, which pairs legendary blue grass musicians with famous mountain views and top local and regional beverage makers. On September 12, Madeline Hotel starts the weekend with their Beer Paring Dinner designed to showcase the best brews that will be served all weekend long while giving guests the inside track. Each of the five locally-sourced courses will have a beer pairing that is introduced by brewers and personalities from each participating brewery, giving guests a deep dive into the flavor profiles, practices and each brewer's unique approach.

"We are thrilled to share a lineup of summer programming that truly captures the spirit of Telluride," said Bryan Woody, Regional Vice President, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The destination inspires wonder, connection and discovery just by its very nature, and we are excited to elevate the summer experience with thoughtful teachers and unrivaled programs that put Telluride at center stage year-round."

Additional summer activations include Movies Under the Stars, a National Caviar Day celebration, Mushroom Foraging, Horseback Riding, Sunset 4x4 Tours, and more.

