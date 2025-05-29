Madelyn S. Palmer marks her literary comeback with 'Nephi's Wife'

In her latest novel, author takes readers on a journey of love, identity, and survival through the eyes of a young woman in 600 B.C. Jerusalem

LITTLETON, Colo. , May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a historical fiction novel that shifts the narrative lens, author Madelyn S. Palmer invites readers to explore the nuanced experiences of women in scripture with her latest release, "Nephi's Wife" (published by Trafford Publishing). This compelling story life the journey of Didi, a spirited teenage girl caught in a whirlwind of love, faith, and self-discovery during a time of unprecedented change.

Lehi and Ishmael's families flee 600 B.C. Jerusalem to escape political turmoil. While trying to survive living in the wilderness, their families experience romance and feud. At the heart of the story is Didi, the youngest of Ishmael's five daughters, with all the dreams and fears of adolescence. Her life takes a dramatic turn when she marries Nephi, the youngest son of Lehi. As the family struggles to survive and forge a new path, Didi must reconcile her love for Nephi with her desire to find deeper meaning in her life. Will her faith hold strong as she faces the hardships of nomadic life? Can young Didi help her husband keep the family together?

"Nephi's Wife" weaves romance and adventure into a compelling tale that addresses real life issues through a perspective that is seldom explored in scripture stories. It touches on subjects of identity, the search for meaning and purpose, infertility, birth and death, family dynamics, and more. By sharing Didi's story, it is the author's hope for readers to develop a greater appreciation of historical figures and scriptural events.

"Nephi's Wife" is available now in major retailers and may be purchased directly through Trafford Publishinig at https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/803540-nephis-wife.

"Nephi's Wife"

By Madelyn S. Palmer

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 290 pages | ISBN 9781698717838

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 290 pages | ISBN 9781698717814

E-Book | 290 pages | ISBN 9781698717821

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Madelyn S. Palmer published a teen fiction series, "The Land of Sterling." She contributed two biographical sketches for "The Women of Faith in the Latter-days," volumes I and II. She is writing several historical fiction novels about individuals in the scriptures. A common theme in her writing focuses on journeys of self-discovery. Her books, "Elinore's Choice" and "Matthew's Redemption" received the Gold Seal of Literary Excellence. Meanwhile, "Amber's Dilemma" won the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award. Palmer is a family physician practicing in Littleton, Colorado. She is married, has four sons, and a beagle dog. Her other interests include gardening, sewing, karate, teaching Sunday school, and working with the women and youth in her church. For more information, please visit http://www.madelynspalmerbooks.com.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an "on-demand publishing service," and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford's experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, Trafford, 844-688-6899, [email protected], https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/803540-nephis-wife

SOURCE Trafford