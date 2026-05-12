Madhive Appoints Luke Valvano as Chief Financial Officer

Former Intersection CFO and media industry veteran joins as Madhive drives next phase of omnichannel local expansion

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madhive, the leading DSP and AI solutions partner built specifically for local brands and agencies, today announced the appointment of Luke Valvano as Chief Financial Officer. The hire marks a significant milestone in Madhive's leadership expansion as the company accelerates adoption of its suite of products and solutions for agencies and media enterprises.

"Madhive's mission is to empower the evolution of local media and our appointment of Luke as CFO strengthens our leadership team to deliver on that mission," said Jim Wilson, CEO of Madhive. "Luke's trusted leadership spanning both financial strategy and a broader advertising ecosystem makes him uniquely suited to joining us as we drive our next chapter of omnichannel growth."

Luke Valvano is a seasoned financial executive with over 20 years of experience and a deep background in navigating the fragmented systems of digital and out-of-home media to deliver streamlined, scalable results. He will oversee Madhive's financial strategy and execution, supporting the high-velocity transition of local media sales toward AI-driven planning, activation, and measurement.

"Madhive has created a market-leading DSP that redefined what is possible for local media," said Valvano. "As CFO, I am excited to help lead a company that prioritizes its evolving solutions including Maverick's AI solutions and other technological innovation and operational automation and excellence. We are giving local media the sophisticated technology to turn complex digital strategies into measurable, high-growth results that protect and expand their bottom line."

Most recently, Valvano served as Chief Financial Officer of Intersection and Treasurer of CityBridge, where he oversaw the company's global financial operations and guided the companies through a period of transformation, growth, and significant capital activity. A seasoned executive with deep roots in the media and tech landscape, Luke has a proven track record of driving operational excellence and sustainable growth at scale. Prior to Intersection, he held senior leadership positions at Great Bowery and Titan. He began his career in the Transaction Services and Audit divisions at KPMG.

With over 400 employees, the appointment reflects Madhive's continued investment in top-tier talent as it cements its role as the leading platform for planning, analytics, and outcomes for local media. The company has earned the trust of media leaders including Fox, Hearst, and News-Press & Gazette, and continues to expand its digital advertising hub for local, offering both managed and self-service solutions.

About Madhive

Madhive is the only unified ad platform built to empower local media companies to scale their advertising businesses and extend their reach to new audiences. Madhive's customizable end-to-end platform supports the entire campaign lifecycle from proposal generation and planning to omnichannel buying, real-time optimization, and measurement. With robust workflow software that integrates seamlessly into existing systems, Madhive equips sellers with powerful tools to drive revenue. Trusted by the leading local media and broadcast companies and agencies, Madhive powers over 50,000+ campaigns reaching local audiences and delivering outcomes every day. To learn more, visit Madhive.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Philbin, Madhive, 1 -, [email protected], https://www.madhive.com/

SOURCE Madhive