Madhive Enhances Data Partnership with Datonics, the Industry's First Certified CarbonNeutral® Data Provider

These new segments are the latest addition to Madhive's Data Marketplace, which enables advertisers to connect directly with curated audience segments, including behavioral, demographic, and transactional data, and more. Through partnerships with top-tier data providers, the marketplace offers high-quality audiences at efficient costs, leading to higher match rates and broader reach for marketers. With access to nearly every CTV household, the marketplace enables hyperlocal targeting down to the zip code and congressional district level.

Datonics recently became the first audience data company to be certified as a CarbonNeutral® Enterprise. Datonics has invested in verified carbon removal, avoidance and reduction projects with Climate Impact Partners and followed the CarbonNeutral® Protocol. To further its commitment to sustainability, Datonics is also a member of The Climate Registry, a global non-profit organization that provides public and private companies with a publicly accessible registry of Greenhouse Gases (GHG) data. Datonics is also a supporter of the US chapter of Ad Net Zero, an organization devoted to helping companies reduce the carbon emissions from advertising operations.

"The local CTV market presents a lot of opportunity to advertisers - both local and national. By extending the availability of our data through Madhive's platform, we are partnering with a leader in local CTV and helping businesses to reach customers through this growing channel. Our focus on sustainability provides an added benefit of reducing the overall carbon footprint of advertising initiatives," said Michael Benedek, CEO, Datonics. "Through our expanded partnership, we hope that advertisers are able to experience better results with their campaigns by reaching precisely those audiences that are right for their products and services."

About Datonics:

Datonics is an Audience Data company that has aggregated and curated the most accurate, robust and comprehensive data set comprising online, offline, and mobile activity. Agencies and their client brands use the Datonics Audience Targeting Segments & Audience Insights (TM) / CRM Enrichment suite to understand, engage with, acquire and retain their target customers - planning, activating, and targeting media campaigns across programmatic display, mobile, streaming audio, CTV and DOOH. Datonics is a member and former board member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), a member of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Leadership Council of the Ad Council. Datonics is a sustainability leader, member of Ad Net Zero, and recognized as the first certified CarbonNeutral® Audience Data company.

About Madhive

Madhive is the only unified operating system built to empower local media companies to scale their advertising businesses and extend their reach to new audiences. Madhive's customizable end-to-end platform supports the entire campaign lifecycle from proposal generation and planning to omnichannel buying, real-time optimization, and measurement. With robust workflow software that integrates seamlessly into existing systems, Madhive equips sellers with powerful tools to drive revenue. Trusted by leading local media enterprises like Fox, Scripps, and Hearst, as well as agencies such as Lifebrands, Madhive powers over 30,000 campaigns for small and medium-sized businesses every day. To learn more, visit Madhive.com.

