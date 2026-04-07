Madhive Further Strengthens Its Leadership Team with Industry Veteran Peter Jones as SVP of Strategic Sales

Former ReachLocal and Premion executive to accelerate revenue growth and expand Madhive's footprint across local media

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madhive, the only ad platform built for local, today announced the appointment of Peter Jones, as Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales, further strengthening the company's leadership team as it expands adoption of its leading local-first omnichannel DSP, local-first data marketplace, Maverick AI local performance solutions, and unique supply control center.

"I founded Premion on the belief that local advertisers deserve the same sophisticated tools as national brands. Madhive didn't just build those tools—they created a market-leading DSP that redefined what's possible for the local market, which is exactly why I joined in 2024," said Jim Wilson, CEO of Madhive. "Peter's deep broadcast expertise is a massive win for our clients. He understands how to turn complex, omnichannel strategies into transparent, scalable results that drive real revenue growth."

Peter Jones is a seasoned revenue executive with more than 20 years of experience driving growth across CTV, digital, DOOH and more. He will oversee Madhive's strategic sales initiatives, focusing on empowering local media sales teams with AI-based targeting and optimization, flexible programmatic inventory, and seamless operations.

"Madhive doesn't just navigate the local media landscape—it has mastered its nuances," said Jones. "I've seen firsthand how the platform addresses the rapidly evolving realities of local advertising, from tighter margins and faster cycles to the need for hyperlocal precision. I'm excited to join a team that is relentlessly removing friction to deliver seamless omnichannel execution with industry-leading precision, transparency and measurable results."

Most recently, Jones led national and local go-to-market strategy and oversaw the revenue organization as Vice President of Revenue at Premion, a TEGNA company, helping scale the business and deliver four consecutive years of over 30% growth. Known for building high-performing teams and scalable revenue systems, Jones brings deep expertise in enterprise sales, client success, and data-driven advertising solutions. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at TEGNA and ReachLocal, and began in consulting and corporate strategy at Accenture and The Home Depot.

"Peter is a proven revenue leader with a deep understanding of how to scale high-performing local sales organizations in today's evolving media landscape," said Nicki Harkrider-Probey, Chief Revenue Officer at Madhive. "As local media companies navigate increasing complexity across channels, Peter's experience across both television and digital will be instrumental in helping our partners unlock new revenue streams and operate more efficiently. We're very excited to welcome him to the team at such a pivotal moment of growth."

With over 400 employees, the appointment reflects Madhive's continued investment in top-tier talent as it cements its role as the leading platform for planning, analytics, and outcomes solutions for local media. The company has earned the trust of media leaders including Fox, Hearst, and News-Press & Gazette, and continues to expand its digital advertising hub for local, offering both managed and self-service solutions.

About Madhive

Madhive is the only unified ad platform built to empower local media companies to scale their advertising businesses and extend their reach to new audiences. Madhive's customizable end-to-end platform supports the entire campaign lifecycle from proposal generation and planning to omnichannel buying, real-time optimization, and measurement. With robust workflow software that integrates seamlessly into existing systems, Madhive equips sellers with powerful tools to drive revenue. Trusted by the leading local media and broadcast companies and agencies, Madhive powers over 50,000+ campaigns reaching local audiences and delivering outcomes every day. To learn more, visit Madhive.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Philbin, Madhive, [email protected], https://www.madhive.com/

SOURCE Madhive