Madhive Introduces Maverick AI Agents, The First Agentic Intelligence Suite Built for Local Precision at National Scale

AI agents powered by over a decade of proprietary local intelligence will accelerate planning, activation, and optimization across the local media ecosystem

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madhive, the leading DSP and AI solutions partner built specifically for local brands and agencies, today announced the expansion of its enterprise intelligence layer, Maverick AI, to include new agentic capabilities designed to effortlessly and efficiently drive performance. A new suite of Maverick AI agents embeds local-first intelligence directly into Madhive's DSP, enabling seamless execution while surfacing real-time insights for advertisers at every step, from planning and activation through measurement.

Introduced last year, Maverick AI set a new standard for the industry, fueling Madhive's entire platform for smarter, faster campaign planning and accelerated revenue. As the intelligence layer powering Madhive's unified platform from beneath the surface, Maverick AI has evolved into a full suite of agentic capabilities that will roll out over the next year.

"Local advertising has always been performance-driven at its core—defined by execution, accountability, and results," said Jim Wilson, CEO of Madhive. "With Maverick AI agents embedded directly into our DSP, we're enabling advertisers to close the loop between insight, activation, and performance in real time—unlocking a new level of efficiency and impact for local campaigns."

While most DSPs are not built for the complexity of local markets, Madhive's AI agents are trained on more than a decade of proprietary data generated from its local-first platform. Ingesting signals from over 50,000 daily campaigns, these agents are uniquely equipped to navigate the nuances of local media—accounting for geographic fragmentation, budget variability, seasonality, and pacing dynamics that define performance at the local level.

By embedding agentic AI across the platform, these agents serve as an operational thread connecting every stage of the campaign lifecycle - from initial discovery and pitching to planning, activation, optimization, and reporting. They work alongside media teams by day while continuously driving performance around the clock.

Maverick AI agents enable:

Faster media plan creation using historical performance and audience data

Activate campaigns across local inventory with speed and precision

Continuously optimize delivery and budgets in real time

Alongside the AI agentic capabilities, Madhive has introduced its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, an offering that allows multiple LLMs to connect directly to Madhive's platform, exposing Madhive's functionality through a standard interface that allows users to interact with campaigns, creatives, audiences, and publisher groups using natural language commands. The MCP server lays the groundwork for more advanced, agent-powered execution by allowing enterprises to bring local intelligence directly into their own tools, workflows and systems.

"Insights have always been at the core of how FOX drives performance in local markets," said Michael Page, SVP, Digital Sales at Fox Television Stations. "We're excited that Maverick AI agents will not only enhance that capability, they will fundamentally accelerate it, turning insight into immediate action and performance at scale."

In 2025, Maverick-optimized campaigns saw 5x increase in ROAS and 2-4x stronger ROI and received AdExchanger's 2025 Award for Most Innovative CTV Technology.

About Madhive

Madhive is the only ad platform built for local media, combining seller tools with a local-first DSP to power smarter media plans, bigger deals, and hyperlocal precision. Madhive's customizable end-to-end platform supports the entire campaign lifecycle from proposal generation and planning to omnichannel buying, real-time optimization, and measurement. Trusted by leading local media enterprises like Fox, Scripps, and Hearst, as well as agencies such as Lifebrands, Madhive powers over 50,000 campaigns for small and medium-sized businesses every day. To learn more, visit Madhive.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Philbin, Madhive, [email protected], https://www.madhive.com/

SOURCE Madhive