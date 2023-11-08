Madhive Recognized As One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies in North America On Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ List

"With our end-to-end tech stack, we've set a new standard for TV advertising, enabling media sellers and advertisers to seamlessly tap into the streaming market with speed, efficiency, and scale." Post this

"Madhive has aimed to be a catalyst for change in the ad-tech industry. We proactively constructed our CTV Advertising software platform to align with the explosive growth of streaming TV, focusing on purpose-built engineering and robust technological advancements," said Spencer Potts, CEO of Madhive. "The secret behind our impressive growth trajectory lies in our collaborative approach to addressing the specialized needs of our clients and partners. With our end-to-end tech stack, we've set a new standard for TV advertising, enabling media sellers and advertisers to seamlessly tap into the streaming market with speed, efficiency, and scale."

"Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top ten, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work, and perseverance can lead to success."

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Madhive is the leading technology company engineered for modern TV advertising. Through its self-service platform, Madhive modernizes legacy systems, enabling advertisers to seamlessly automate the ad buying process into one operating system. This allows advertisers to plan, target, activate, and measure their campaigns with greater simplicity, accountability, reach, and control. Powered by an industry-leading bidder and device graph that processes 260 billion available ad opportunities per day, Madhive delivers precise, brand-safe audience connections efficiently at scale. The company is trusted by the leading local content owners, creators, and distributors, including FOX, Scripps and TEGNA, as well as national agencies and brands, powering more than a quarter billion dollars in media in media across 20,000+ daily campaigns. To learn more, visit madhive.com.

