Madico Introduces SafetyShield® G2: The Next Generation of Safety and Security Film Systems

Madico introduced the SafetyShield system and the Madico SafetyShield Premier Partner (MSPP) program in the late 1990s to mitigate the devastating impact and damage caused by increasing acts of terrorism. Since then, SafetyShield has protected government facilities, schools, banks, storefronts, office buildings, and residential properties worldwide—delivering proven performance for safety glazing, windstorm mitigation, intrusion resistance, and blast protection.

Unmatched Testing and Proven Strength

SafetyShield films are the most rigorously tested in the world, having been evaluated against more international standards than any other safety and security film over the last 25 years. With the new SafetyShield G2 series, Madico advances this legacy even further.

Engineered with a premium polyester construction and Madico's proprietary adhesive technology, SafetyShield G2 offers greater tensile strength and tear resistance than standard films and ensures unmatched glass-to-film bonding to achieve a remarkable 10–12 lb. Peel Strength—substantially higher than any other film currently available. This breakthrough delivers exceptional glass retention and superior protection under extreme conditions.

"Safety and security films are at the heart of who we are as a company," said Jeffrey Plummer, SVP and General Manager Window Film of Madico. "With SafetyShield G2, we've taken decades of proven protection and raised the bar even higher, giving our customers the strongest and most trusted solution available today."

Meeting the Toughest Standards

SafetyShield G2 has been independently tested to meet the industry's most stringent standards, including:

ANSI Z97.1 Safety Glazing

ASTM F 1642 Blast Mitigation

ASTM F 3561 Forced Entry Resistance after Simulated Active Shooter

EN 356 Resistance against Manual Attack

"Our R&D team has worked tirelessly over many years to push the boundaries of film technology," added Tim Herod, Senior Technical Director. "The development of SafetyShield G2 demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our leadership in delivering products that meet the most demanding real-world challenges."

Backed by Certified Expertise

In addition to the film itself, SafetyShield G2 is supported by the Madico SafetyShield Premier Partner (MSPP) program, the industry's only comprehensive safety and security film certification program. With strict qualifying standards, factory-certified training, and third-party tested products, MSPP ensures that SafetyShield films are installed to exact specifications—delivering consistent, reliable protection for people and property.

SafetyShield G2 will be displayed at the International Window Film Conference and Tint-Off™ (WFCT) in Reno, NV from September 9-11th, 2025 and also at the International Security Expo in London from September 30th – October 1st.

About Madico, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, Madico, Inc. innovates, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of protective, functional and decorative materials-based solutions including films, coatings and laminates for various industries worldwide from automotive and architecture to healthcare and aerospace. Since 1903, Madico has pioneered industry-first products with an unrivaled commitment to quality and dedication to its customers. Madico is a fully owned subsidiary of Lintec USA Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit madico.com.

Madico Window Film Brands include: Madico Auto, Architectural, and Safety Films, ClearPlex® WPF, Protekt® PPF, Sunscape®, and SafetyShield®.

