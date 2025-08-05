Madico's Jeffrey Plummer Inducted into 2025 Window Film Hall of Fame

In addition to his bold vision, strategic foresight, and collaborative approach, Jeffrey has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to people throughout his decades of leadership, a factor that helped shape his "win-win" philosophy. Post this

Throughout his career, Jeffrey has demonstrated a remarkable ability to identify and execute strategic collaborations, leading to more than 20 acquisitions in the window film industry across five continents. His vision also played a key role in establishing international distributor networks in previously untapped markets. Beginning in the early 1990s, Jeffrey led acquisitions in countries including England, Sweden, and Australia, and expanded company operations by opening sales and distribution centers in Canada, Mexico, and over a dozen U.S. locations.

In 2001, he acquired one of the industry's first computer-based plotter system companies, further solidifying his commitment to innovation. He also oversaw the acquisition of numerous businesses in adjacent segments, such as electronic protection, windshield protection films, window film tool manufacturing, and film graphics.

Jeffrey's leadership extends beyond business development. He has worked closely with industry stakeholders to guide the industry growth, serving as a Director on several influential boards, including the International Window Film Association (IWFA), Madico, Inc., and Madico Canada, ULC. Most recently, he has played a pivotal role at Madico in advancing product development and program strategies across automotive, architectural, and safety and security film segments.

In addition to his bold vision, strategic foresight, and collaborative approach, Jeffrey has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to people throughout his decades of leadership, a factor that helped shape his "win-win" philosophy. Rooted in the idea that long-term success comes from mutual respect and trust, Jeffrey has built his career on managing with integrity, helping dealers, distributors, and employees run better businesses, support their families, and lead fulfilling lives. His internal management message has been unwavering: "Family First. Every time." He believes that by prioritizing what truly matters, health, family, and purpose, people can accomplish remarkable work together.

Jeffrey stated, "We focus on doing good business and making the best products we can. We work closely with our partners, and we collaborate and communicate effectively as a team. More than anything, that way of working has helped our business thrive—internally and, hopefully, in the eyes of our customers as well."

Madico's President and CEO, John Storms adds, "We are incredibly proud of Jeffrey's induction into the Window Film Hall of Fame, a well-deserved honor that comes as no surprise to anyone who has worked with him. His contributions to the window film industry over the course of his career speak for themselves, and we've been fortunate to have his leadership, expertise, and dedication as part of the Madico family for nearly two decades."

Jeffrey will formally accept his induction at the official Window Film Hall of Fame ceremony at the International Window Film Tint off and Competition (WFCT) in Reno, Nevada on September 9th, 2025.

Plummer's induction into the Window Film Hall of Fame reinforces Madico's leadership in the industry, marking a record fifth honoree from the company, more than any other organization. He joins an esteemed group of past inductees from Madico: Trent Courage, Director of Window Film Sales, NAM; Todd Courage, Director of Window Film Distribution, NAM; Jim Black, retired Director of Window Film Sales; and Bob Connelly, retired President of Madico, Inc.

About Madico, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, Madico, Inc. innovates, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of protective, functional and decorative materials-based solutions including films, coatings and laminates for various industries worldwide from automotive and architecture to healthcare and aerospace. Since 1903, Madico has pioneered industry-first products with an unrivaled commitment to quality and dedication to its customers. Madico is a fully owned subsidiary of Lintec USA Holdings, Inc. For more information, visit madico.com.

Madico Window Film Brands include: Madico Auto, Architectural, and Safety Films, ClearPlex™ WPF, Protekt™ PPF, Sunscape™, and SafetyShield™.

