Madison County Joins the Illinois Purchasing Group for Tracking Bid Distribution

"By utilizing the Illinois Purchasing Group, we are now able to see right away which suppliers are interested in our bid opportunities," says Abdul Malik Fazil, Purchasing Director of Madison County. "We're also able to take it one step further and see who is actually downloading the documents and showing a strong interest in submitting a proposal. We didn't have this type of technology linked to our own website, so this is a huge benefit to the agency and how we go about publishing and awarding bids."

Madison County invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Illinois Purchasing Group. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/illinois/madisoncounty include:

Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 27 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About Madison County:

Madison County is a county in the U.S. state of Illinois. It is a part of the Metro East in southern Illinois. According to the 2020 census, it had a population of 264,776, making it the eighth-most populous county in Illinois and the most populous in the southern portion of the state.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Illinois Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

