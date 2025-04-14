Madison Green Country Club Sponsors Luncheon and Fashion Show for the Pink Heart Society

Madison Green Country Club is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Luncheon and Fashion Show in support of the Pink Heart Society, an inspiring initiative by Hearts for Mom. Taking place at the elegant Madison Green Country Club, this extraordinary event will unite women in a celebration of fashion, community, and philanthropy—all for a meaningful cause.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Green Country Club is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming Luncheon and Fashion Show in support of the Pink Heart Society, an inspiring initiative by Hearts for Mom. Taking place at the elegant Madison Green Country Club, this extraordinary event will unite women in a celebration of fashion, community, and philanthropy—all for a meaningful cause.

A Celebration of Empowerment and Purpose

The Pink Heart Society is more than an organization; it's a movement. Designed to unite influential women, it champions love, empowerment, and tangible support for single mothers. A portion of the funds raised at the event will go directly to Hearts for Mom, a charity dedicated to empowering single mothers through resources and community connections.

This special occasion will also spotlight Mary Giuseffi's empowering book, Undeniably Me, which inspires young girls to find confidence and celebrate their individuality.

"I couldn't be more honored to join Hearts for Mom in launching the Pink Heart Society with this extraordinary event," says Mary Giuseffi. "It's a celebration of the power influential women hold to create meaningful change while enjoying a beautiful afternoon of fashion, friendship, and philanthropy. Together, we are elevating voices, fostering connections, and making a real impact."

An Idyllic Setting for an Inspiring Event

Nestled in the heart of West Palm Beach, Madison Green Country Club is the perfect venue for this momentous occasion. With its elegant interiors and picturesque surroundings, the country club offers an unparalleled setting for blending sophistication with philanthropy.

"We are thrilled to sponsor and showcase such an amazing event and support Hearts for Mom," says Natalie Harmon, Director of Operations for Madison Green Country Club.

Event Highlights

Fashion Show: A dazzling showcase of curated designs by Mary Giuseffi .

. Silent Auction & Raffles: Bid on exclusive items and experiences to support this powerful cause.

Community Impact: Build meaningful connections with like-minded women who are driving positive change.

Join Us

Be part of this groundbreaking launch and enjoy an afternoon designed to uplift and inspire. The Luncheon and Fashion Show is an opportunity to come together, celebrate, and support single mothers as they take steps toward a brighter future.

Reserve your spot now! For tickets and additional information, please contact heartsformoms.org

Event Details

Date: April 24th, 2025

Time: 11AM-1PM

Location: Madison Green Country Club, West Palm Beach, FL

About Hearts for Mom

Hearts for Mom is a charity organization dedicated to empowering single mothers through love, resources, and community connections. For more information, visit heartsformoms.org.

About Madison Green Country Club

Located just 20 minutes from downtown West Palm Beach, Madison Green Country Club is a premier venue for weddings, events, and unforgettable gatherings. Known for its affordable luxury, this stunning setting combines sophistication and charm to create the perfect backdrop for any occasion.

Experience a unique blend of elegance, purpose, and connection at this unforgettable event. Save the date, and join us in supporting the Pink Heart Society!

For additional media inquiries, please contact Natalie Harmon 561-853-4498 or [email protected]

Media Contact

Natalie Harmon, Natalie Harmon, 1 561-269-7925 561-853-4498, [email protected], https://www.madisongreencountryclub.com/

SOURCE Natalie Harmon