Madison Launches "Executive Speaking" Program to Help Consulting Leaders Land Strategic Stage Time

"We believe that in a world increasingly filled with AI-generated content, in-person trust-building becomes more - not less - important," said Sean Johnson, founder of Madison. "Executive Speaking is a deliberate effort to help our clients show up where it counts - with the right message, in the right rooms, for the right reasons."

A Strategic Path from Stage to Pipeline

Unlike a traditional speaker's bureau or PR agency, Madison's approach ties speaking directly to business outcomes. The offering is structured around four components:

Speaker Packet Development - Includes Madison-crafted bios, talk abstracts, a branded slide template, and a short speaker reel.

Event Ledger + Pitch Sprints - Access to Madison's curated database of no-fee speaking opportunities with active monthly outreach to event organizers.

curated database of no-fee speaking opportunities with active monthly outreach to event organizers. Speechwriting & Coaching (Add-on) - Optional support to craft compelling talks, panel briefings, or keynote scripts.

Conference ROI Support (Add-on) - Pre-event research, live staffing, and CRM hand-offs to ensure leads don't slip through the cracks.

Each engagement is designed to deliver four accepted appearances over 12 months, supported by tracking of acceptance rates, audience engagement, and direct attribution to pipeline and closed revenue.

Why This Matters Now

As digital content becomes commoditized and trust harder to establish, Madison sees IRL appearances not as vanity, but as strategic trust accelerators.

"We don't believe in 'speaking for exposure,'" said Johnson. "We believe in speaking to drive intentional outcomes: pipeline, hiring, partnerships, and narrative control."

About Madison

Madison is a marketing company that helps boutique professional services firms turn expertise into deal flow. With offerings in Authority Marketing, Authentic Outbound, and now Executive Speaking, Madison brings together strategic positioning, content, and go-to-market execution under one roof.

To learn more or book a strategy call, visit http://hiremadison.com or contact [email protected].

