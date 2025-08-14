Madison Logic + ZoomInfo: Faster B2B Revenue with Data-Driven Sales and Marketing Engagement

"Together with ZoomInfo, we're delivering the intelligence needed for marketing and sales teams to identify the full buying committee, engage each member with relevance, and measure what's driving true influence," said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic. Post this

"This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enabling smarter, more connected B2B marketing," said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic. "As B2B buying groups grow larger and more complex, closing the consensus gap has become one of the biggest challenges for marketers. Together with ZoomInfo, we're delivering the intelligence needed for marketing and sales teams to identify the full buying committee, engage each member with relevance, and measure what's driving true influence."

Through this exclusive partnership, joint customers will benefit from:

Advanced audience planning powered by enriched data sets and shared insights across both platforms.

Real-time prospecting workflows that leverage engagement data to inform when and how to connect with buying committee members.

Unifying media strategies by combining paid and owned channel efforts to reach buyers faster and drive better results.

"Too many B2B teams are still stuck trying to connect the dots between marketing activity and sales results," said Elliot Smith, Vice President of Partnerships at ZoomInfo. "By unifying intent, data, and activation into one connected workflow, we're helping companies eliminate the handoff friction, engage the full buying group with precision, and move from signal to revenue faster than ever before."

The partnership will roll out in phases, with both companies committed to expanding capabilities and deepening integration over time—with a shared mission of helping teams shorten time to revenue, navigate complex buying groups, and drive measurable business impact. For more information, visit the Madison Logic blog and ZoomInfo blog.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM) is the Go-To-Market Intelligence Platform that empowers businesses to grow faster with AI-ready insights, trusted data, and advanced automation. Its solutions provide more than 35,000 companies worldwide with a complete view of their customers, making every seller their best seller. ZoomInfo is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. For more information about how ZoomInfo can help businesses with go-to-market intelligence that accelerates revenue growth, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

