Madison Logic Achieves Leader Recognition for Account-Based Advertising, Orchestration, and Analytics in G2 Spring 2024 Grid®

Company gains momentum with 38 badges as customers gain significant ROI from intent-driven account-based marketing

NEW YORK, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) activation platform, today announced that it has secured 38 total badges in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid® Reports, achieving Leader or High Performer status across six categories: Account-Based Advertising, Account-Based Orchestration Platforms, Account-Based Analytics, Buyer Intent Data Providers, Marketing Account Intelligence, and Account Data Management. These accolades underscore Madison Logic's competitive edge, with customer reviews underscoring its unparalleled intent data and the predictability of ROI through a data-driven, multi-channel ABM strategy.

"It's not magic, it's logic," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "Our innovation in Intent Data and Activation enables revenue-driven marketers to accelerate the buying journey with targeted, measurable, and effective ABM. Positive user reviews from G2 validate our commitment to customer success, offering valuable services that significantly contribute to their growth."

In the G2 Spring 2024 Grids, Madison Logic was named a Leader or High Performer across six categories, including:

Account-Based Advertising – Overall

Account-Based Advertising – Enterprise

Account-Based Advertising – Small Business

Marketing Account Intelligence – Overall

Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Enterprise

Account-Based Analytics – Overall

Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Buyer Intent Data Providers – Overall

Buyer Intent Data Providers – Enterprise

Account Data Management – Overall

Account Data Management – Enterprise

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Regional High Performer (Americas) Account-Based Analytics – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) Account-Based Analytics – Mid-Market

Regional High Performer (Americas) Account-Based Analytics – Small Business

Regional High Performer (Americas) Account Data Management – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Regional Leader ( Europe ) Account-Based Advertising – Overall

The quarterly G2 Grid Reports are calculated based on overall customer satisfaction and market presence within a product category. Madison Logic customers have consistently praised the company for its market-leading, data-driven approach that empowers them to convert their best accounts faster. Here's what they have to say:

For Pipeline Creation and Conversion: "We are working with Madison Logic to expand our clients' database and generate a pipeline in the long term. The quality of the leads they generate is great and it's been contributing to the down-the-funnel metrics immensely." — Egemen A., Group Media Director

For Unparalleled Global Reach: "With Madison Logic, I get access to a global audience of potential buyers." — Patrick B., Global Marketing Campaigns

For Best-In-Class Customer Support: " The response time and communications between their team is awesome. Additionally, their willingness to be patient with our various industry groups makes for a great business partner." — Conner H., Global Industry Marketing & Ops Lead

With a holistic view of a unified ABM strategy, the centralized ML Platform is the only ABM activation solution that combines three sources of intent signals, four leading media channels, and real-time measurement to power growth and drive quality conversions faster. This enables users to generate the account engagement that drives revenue impact by leveraging data to prioritize the accounts ready to buy, stay top-of-mind at every stage of the sales cycle, and track multi-channel impact to optimize their approach across the buying journey.

