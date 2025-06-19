Madison Logic and Convertr Announce Product Integration to Improve Transparency and Lead Quality in Account-Based Marketing

"With this partnership, we're helping brands and agencies alike to drive meaningful growth by improving lead quality assessment, accelerating pipeline velocity, and maximizing the ROI of every dollar spent on content syndication." Post this

The combined Madison Logic and Convertr offering represents the following benefits:

Actionable Buyer Insights: Unlock real-time intent insights from Madison Logic to refine outreach strategies, ensuring enterprise teams connect with prospects at the right time with the right message.





Workflow Efficiency: Convertr's rules engine helps route, validate, and enrich incoming data, reducing manual steps and improving data quality at scale.





Increased Transparency: The connection provides marketers with a clear view of how leads are sourced, qualified, and delivered across the ABM journey.

This integration is part of Convertr's growing ecosystem of over 45 data and tech integrations built to help marketers connect the tools they rely on and drive faster, cleaner lead flow.

"We're excited to expand our ecosystem to include Madison Logic," said Emma Bowkett, CEO of Convertr. "By making their data products available via API, enterprise brands can now seamlessly connect and receive high-value engagement and intent signals in real time—supporting faster decision-making, cleaner handoffs, and more effective campaign execution."

The new integration is currently available to all joint Convertr and Madison Logic clients. Visit www.convertr.io to learn more.

For more information about Madison Logic's industry-leading ABM platform and ongoing commitment to transparency in content syndication, visit www.madisonlogic.com.

About Convertr

Convertr is the lead management operating system for marketers. We enable businesses to orchestrate, validate and optimise their lead data, increasing velocity and driving higher conversion rates. With Convertr, customer databases are protected from expensive, bad data and strengthened through the delivery of complete, high-value profiles that are accessible across the tech stack. For more information about Convertr, visit https://www.convertr.io/

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin, Madison Logic, 1 (332) 208-8146, [email protected], https://www.madisonlogic.com/

SOURCE Madison Logic