Madison Logic Bolsters Product Portfolio with ABM Audio Advertising

Audio advertising continues to grow in popularity with B2B marketers increasingly recognizing its value in connecting with influential buying groups—including Millennials and Gen Z decision-makers—who are heavily engaged in digital audio channels, such as podcasts, streaming music, and satellite radio. Reaching 214 million listeners in just the U.S. alone, digital audio delivers broad coverage for brands to engage every member of the buying group within key accounts through genres aligned with their specific interests and priorities. As B2B marketers navigate larger, more diverse buying committees and a crowded media landscape, audio channels offer a hyper-targeted and intimate forum for building brand awareness and capturing buyer attention.

With an increasing number of business professionals tuning into digital audio channels and podcasts for industry insights, trends, and expertise, ABM Audio Advertising enables marketers to integrate the most popular digital channel seamlessly into their multi-channel strategy.

Key benefits include:

Capture Attention: Engage highly attentive buying groups away from their screens on the most popular digital channel.

Boost Multi-Channel Impact: Supercharge media performance by building brand affinity and amplifying messaging across devices.

Create Deeper Engagement: Increase reach and personalization on a channel where messaging is more likely to be understood.

Measure Account-Level Performance: Analyze audio ad performance with real-time engagement metrics that reveal the impact of the buying journey across all paid media channels.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

