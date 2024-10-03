Madison Logic Earns 33 Badges Including 10 For Leader in G2 Fall 2024 Grid® Reports

"Continued recognition on platforms like G2 underscores the value of peer feedback in today's competitive landscape. In an era where trust is paramount, authentic endorsements from users empower potential customers to make informed decisions," said Keith Turco, CEO of Madison Logic. Post this

Madison Logic was proudly named a Leader or High Performer across 16 categories in the G2 Fall 2024 Grids, including:

Leader – Account-Based Advertising – Overall

Leader – Account-Based Advertising – Enterprise

Leader – Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Leader – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Leader – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Enterprise

Leader – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Leader – Marketing Account Intelligence – Enterprise

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Overall

Regional Leader (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Enterprise

Regional Leader ( Europe ) – Account-Based Advertising – Overall

) – Account-Based Advertising – Overall High Performer – Account Data Management – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Orchestration Platforms – Mid-Market

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account-Based Analytics – Mid-Market

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account Data Management – Overall

Regional High Performer (Americas) – Account Data Management – Mid-Market

G2, the leading provider of business software and services reviews, uses its community's knowledge to help others make informed software and service decisions for their business. Client reviews praise Madison Logic for its transparent practices and market-leading, data-driven approach that empowers them to convert their best accounts faster, saying:

Identifying & Targeting High-Value Accounts: "Madison Logic helps us target our specific audience." – Cade T., Growth Marketing Manager

Global Reach & Scale: "Madison Logic's global reach has helped with targeting specific markets where we need additional reach." – Verified User in Computer Software

Reporting, Measurement & Data: "I found the platform's ability to deliver actionable data to be one of its strongest attributes. This comprehensive data helps in making informed decisions and fine-tuning marketing strategies effectively." – Verified User in Marketing and Advertising

Best-In-Class Client Service & Support: "One of the standout features of Madison Logic is its dedicated account representatives. The reps are not only knowledgeable but also exceptionally helpful, providing support and guidance whenever needed." – Verified User in Marketing and Advertising

With a holistic view of a unified ABM strategy, the centralized ML Platform is the premier solution for modern marketers to power their growth, foster stronger team unity, and drive higher conversions. Accelerate every stage of the buying journey with the only ABM activation platform that combines three sources of intent signals, four leading media channels, and ROI metrics to stay top-of-mind at every stage of the buying journey.

Visit the Madison Logic G2 review page to learn more about what other clients say about Madison Logic and contribute to its reviews.

For more information about why marketers behind the fastest-growing companies in the world trust Madison Logic to accelerate growth across the buying journey, visit www.madisonlogic.com.

