Madison Logic Earns Prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital account-based marketing (ABM) activation platform, announced today that it has been named one of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA by USA Today and Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice. Based entirely on employee feedback, the award recognizes the most dynamic and supportive companies to work for in the United States.

The 2024 Top Workplaces USA Award joins other recent acclamation received by Madison Logic for its workplace culture, including being named a 2024 Top Workplaces for Remote Work by Monster, a global leader in connecting people and jobs, and recognition for Best Employee-Centric Working Culture 2024 – NYC in the Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine 2024 HR and Employment Awards.

"It is such an honor to be recognized as a top workplace, especially since it's based directly on employee feedback," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "The best way to have satisfied customers is to start with a satisfied team. By focusing our efforts on making people happier and more engaged in their work, we've created a stronger workplace culture that prioritizes the employee experience above everything else."

To promote the company's mission and enable B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster, Madison Logic cultivates a highly supportive and innovative company culture that builds motivated teams through a flexible work environment and customer-focused approach. The company maintains a continued sense of community with in-person offsite events, collaboration tools, and monthly all-hands meetings for leadership to share important company information and address employee questions and concerns.

"In today's rapidly evolving job landscape, the importance of remote work has become increasingly evident," said Teresa Czubak, Chief People Officer at Madison Logic. "Embracing remote working has afforded our team a greater level of flexibility, which in turn enables us to attract a more diverse candidate pool and hire the best talent from over 25 states. Knowing this recognition comes directly from our team validates our approach to putting the employee experience first."

With the support of its dedicated employees, Madison Logic continues to lead the way in empowering B2B marketers to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM media activation and measurement solution, enables enterprise organizations to leverage unique proprietary data to more easily identify and prioritize their target accounts, activate global multi-channel ABM campaigns, and gain full visibility into program performance through comprehensive measurement and reports. The company's successful approach is reinforced by its high revenue retention, positive customer satisfaction scores, and continued recognition as an industry leader.

Top Workplaces is the gold standard of employer recognition with a 15-year history of recognizing outstanding companies. Through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage, the Top Workplace USA Award measures culture drivers including employee alignment with the company strategy, confidence in the company's trajectory, and opportunities for personal career growth and development.

To learn more about Madison Logic and view current employment opportunities, visit http://www.madisonlogic.com/company/careers/.

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey.

